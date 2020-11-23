Menu
Alfio Balsamo, Leanne Randolph, Bree Richters, Patrick Murphy, Associate Professor Victoria Terry, Trent Crausaz, Tegan Wolhuter and Brendan Barlow celebrate a partnership between USQ and WesTEC Training Centre.
News

Uni partnership opens doors for high school nursing students

Andrew Korner
23rd Nov 2020 12:00 PM
ASPIRING nurses will have a direct pathway to employment after study, with the University of Southern Queensland and WesTEC Trade Training Centre signing a collaboration agreement.

Under the agreement, 20 eligible WesTEC students will have a guaranteed place in the University’s Bachelor of Nursing degree once they complete a Certificate III in Health Services.

Operated by Woodcrest State College, WesTEC provides industry standard training to Year 10-12 students from six schools across the region in a number of training areas, including automotive, construction, engineering, hairdressing, health support services and logistics.

Deputy head of the University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery Associate Professor Victoria Terry said the partnership was an exciting step forward for health care and education in Springfield and Ipswich.

“This agreement demonstrates a mutual commitment of offering high-quality and accessible education to students who want to become nurses,” Associate Professor Terry said.

“It means more students from this area will get to stay in their home region to study and potentially one day get to work and care for patients in their community.”

Woodcrest State College principal and WesTEC chair Patrick Murphy said the partnership put the needs of students and community first.

“Nursing is going through a boom period in the Springfield and Ipswich area, and we’re delighted to partner the University of Southern Queensland to provide more skilled workers and fill a huge gap in our community,” he said.

