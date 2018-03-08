“I don’t think I’ve got a bag big enough for this one: Brydie shoulders the snake. Picture: Facebook/Brydie Maro Electrician on the job catches a python

IT'S not something that an electrician usually finds on the daily job list.

But former wildlife handler-turned electrician Brydie Maro took it all in her stride when one of her customers asked if she could come and help with a massive python hiding under the house - after it had eaten the family cat.

Video of the capture on Brydie's Facebook page shows her extracting the eight-kilogram reptile from its hiding place.

"It's a good size snake," Brydie says as she calmly wrangles the enormous scrub python out from under the house in Mossman, Far North Queensland.

"It's a female that one."

Then, as the camera focuses on a massive bulge in the snake's stomach, she adds: "Unfortunately, that's the cat."

As she bundles the snake up to carry it to her truck so she can take it away for releases a she observes: "I'm going to have to put this one in my toolbox, I think ... I don't think I've got a bag big enough for this one."

Brydie emerges from under the house with the well-fed reptile. Picture: Brydie Maro

She cheerfully slings the massive reptile over her shoulder, muttering something about having to pick up her daughter from gymnastics.

She noted on Facebook later that it was "not cool they lost the family cat ... but unfortunately she's just a wild python doing what she will".

‘Unfortunately, that’s the cat,” says Brydie as she observes the snake’s bulging belly. Source: Facebook/Brydie Maro

Asked by on Facebook commentator who is marvelling at her wrangling "is there anything you can't do", the Far North Queensland sparky cheerfully replied: "Can't reach the top shelf in the kitchen".

Her mum then enters the fray saying "Only my daughter would be brave enough to crawl under a house to rescue a snake".

Brydie replies: "Check out the size Mum! I knew you would be impressed ... almost as impressed as the time one of my pythons got loose in our house and you ended up stepping on its tail in the pitch black of the night. I'm the best daughter, hey?"