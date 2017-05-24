'UNFAIR': Taxi boss slams ride sharing reforms

"The public continues to choose taxis for a simple reason - they are safe and provide service to all areas 24/7.”

TAXI Council Queensland CEO Benjamin Wash has blasted the state for making 16 recommendations for new legislation, including that ride-sharing services such as Uber won't have to have cameras installed.

"Since the State Government's regulatory changes to the personalised transport sector, ride-sourcing services have impacted the taxi industry, however independent figures show that taxis still command over 90% of the personalised transport market,” he said.

"We don't have specific figures on the Ipswich region but believe it would be consistent with other areas in the south-east.

"The public continues to choose taxis for a simple reason - they are safe and provide service to all areas 24/7.

"Taxis have security cameras that protect both customers and drivers, GPS monitoring that cannot be turned off like a mobile phone can), and the proper CTP and public liability insurance.

"Taxis also provide an invaluable service to the disabled community as well as call centres with real people. Ipswich taxi owners are local small business owners who are a part of their community.”

CEO of Taxi Council of Queensland Benjamin Wash. Derek Barry

Mr Wash said the taxi industry welcomed competition from other transport organisations in Ipswich as long as it was "fair and even”.

"There is no reason why a customer who chooses ride-sourcing should have less protection than a taxi customer, but due to these poorly drafted reforms, this is the situation,” he said.

"Taxi Council Queensland wants to see common sense brought back to personalised transport and is asking all MPs to fix the mess that personalised transport has become.

"We have launched website commonsensetransport. com.au to provide Queenslanders with more information.”