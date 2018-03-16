Unexpected find on Queensland beach

Hon Bob Katter MP Shane Knuth MP with Mission Beach Surf Life Saving Club members Dyana Brown and Shane Gee with cow carcass by Anne Pleash.

LOCALS have been shocked after something completely unexpected washed up on the beach.

A cow carcass was found on South Mission Beach by Katter's Australia Party Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter MP.

It's thought the animal died during the flooding event in North Queensland and was washed out to sea. It then ended up on the beach which is popular with tourists.

Mr Katter was with the member for Hill Shane Knuth, visiting the South Mission Beach Surf Club when they made the unexpected find.

"It's another graphic illustration of the damage done by the flood waters. We'll never know the full damage but I'd say it's around $20 million worth when you tally up crops, stock losses, property damage, machinery," Mr Katter said.

"We can't stop them but in the instance of little ones where if we'd been able to take away a foot or more by going ahead with the North Johnston Transfer it would have helped prevent a lot of damage."

A carcass found on Wongaling Beach was taken to Tully Waste Transfer Station for burial on Wednesday morning, while a second carcass was moved and buried above the high tide line yesterday afternoon due to advanced decomposition.

Mission Beach Community Association secretary Truus Biddlecombe said residents were concerned at the finds.

About 90 per cent of houses in the township of Ingham were inundated last week when catchments feeding the Herbert River led to major flooding.

Jake Goldering photographed a crocodile swimming in flood water near Ingham.

He said it was important people remembered crocodiles had an important part to play in the ecosystem.

"They're not killing machines and just need to be given space," Mr Goldering said.

The crocodile spotted by Jake Goldering.

Many roads throughout the Far North region were closed during the flooding, especially between Tully and Innisfail along the Cassowary Coast.

Member for Hinchinbrook Nick Dametto encouraging locals and visitors to support businesses hit by flooding in the region.

The region will host the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Street Celebration this Sunday.

With clean up and recovery efforts now underway, Mr Dametto urged all residents and visitors to keep the tills ringing for businesses hit hard by flooding.

"Local businesses have taken a major hit over the past week in being unable to trade and we must do whatever we can to keep our economy going," he said.

"Whether it's grabbing a feed at an eatery, picking up a pair of stylish heels from a boutique fashion outlet, enjoying a beer at the local pub or hitting the trails on a mountain bike, every dollar helps business get back on its feet.

"And let's not forget the many wonderful natural attractions Hinchinbrook has to offer, from the rainforest to the reef."

Hinchinbrook Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism president Rachael Coco said businesses within the shire were a resilient group and she had no doubt they would be back "better than ever".

"When we shop locally, we're not just supporting local business houses. We're supporting local jobs, both now and in the future," she said.

"We're supporting the businesses who support our schools, sporting clubs, community organisations and events. And we're cultivating a prosperous future for our children and grandchildren."