Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shock car fire lights house

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
26th Feb 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE broke out at a Slack St home in North Booval yesterday afternoon.

 

Reports said that the fire started at approximately 1:30pm with Queensland Fire Service and Police arriving at the scene by 1:40pm.

 

The fire was said to have come from a car underneath the house.

 

A total of five firefighter crews arrived on scene.

 

The fire was contained by 1.45pm and was completely out before 2.00pm with all crew leaving the scene at 5:30pm.

 

A fire investigator was called out at the time the fire was reported and later arrived at the scene of the fire to investigate at 7pm.

 

No one was reported as injured.

fireifghters
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents meet the candidates

        IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents meet the candidates

        News Your chance to get to know your council candidates better

        • 26th Feb 2020 9:05 AM
        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        • 26th Feb 2020 9:15 AM
        Woman pleads guilty to fraud, despite saying she’s innocent

        premium_icon Woman pleads guilty to fraud, despite saying she’s innocent

        News A GATTON mother has tried to plead guilty in the Gatton Magistrate’s Court, while...

        Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

        premium_icon Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

        News Keen candidates have already spent more than $145,000 on their campaigns.