Unexpected calling brings life to restaurant

NEW LOOK: It has been a hectic few months for Sichan and Johnkit Ludwig as they bring new life back into the Thai Haus Restaurant on Springfield Parkway.

NEW LOOK: It has been a hectic few months for Sichan and Johnkit Ludwig as they bring new life back into the Thai Haus Restaurant on Springfield Parkway.

IT'S AMAZING sometimes to sit back and see how your working life took its twists and turns.

That's the case for Johnkit and Sichan Ludwig who both came to Australia from Thailand 15 years ago to enrol in university courses.

Johnkit thought multi-media would be his career choice, while Sichan was convinced nursing was her goal for life.

During their degrees, both took on part-time jobs.

Those part-time jobs flourished to become their careers and while they have degrees, they now are committed to a life as restaurant proprietors.

They started out with a small Thai restaurant in Browns Plains and in three years turned it around to become one of the the area's most popular.

When Sichan fell pregnant, they decided to sell and take some time off. The decision reflected their working relationship with Johnkit the head chef and Sichan in charge of front of house.

After 12 months off, they are back in the industry and have bought the Thai Haus Restaurant in Springfield.

The Thai Haus had several different owners over its 10-year history and the new team has already made major changes.

"It was cold and stark when we arrived so we moved to improve the ambience and the locals have already commented on how much it has improved with the new decor,” Johnkit said.

"Of course, our number-one goal has been to bring the best traditional Thai food to the area. I take great pride in every dish we send out and we use only the freshest ingredients.

"As well as this, I make all the sauces from recipes I have worked on for the past four years.”

Johnkit and Sichan have already seen a strong surge in their business, with more locals coming to realise that the Thai Haus of today is far different than the one that plodded along over the past decade.

"The good thing is we are getting some great feedback from our diners and we are seeing some of them even rebook before they leave the restaurant,” Johnkit said.

The Thai Haus has extended its opening hours to lunch from 11.30am-2pm Thursday-Sunday and dinner every night except Monday.