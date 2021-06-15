An unemployed mother-of-six said she was forced to steal clothes donated to a Gatton charity because she couldn’t afford to buy them.

Kylie Leanne Owers was caught on CCTV footage removing bags from outside the Salvation Army Family Store on Railway Street during the night-time theft on April 5.

She was with two other people at the time.

Owers, 39, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on June 14, where police prosecutor Al Windsor said officers spoke with her about other matters on May 4.

Sergeant Windsor said Owers told police she had taken the bags, which contained clothing, saying she knew it was wrong but wasn’t in a financial position to buy them.

Representing herself in court the Gatton woman kept her comments to a minimum, except for telling Magistrate Graham Lee the clothing were for her children, four of whom were dependent on her.

Mr Lee questioned Owers’ financial income.

“This is most likely an offence of need rather than greed,” Mr Lee said.

Owers pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing.

No restitution was sought for the stolen items.

Owers was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Unemployed mum-of-six steals donations from Gatton charity