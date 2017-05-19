Unearth your inner handyman

Learn how to D.I.Y. with the help of expert team members this month at Bunnings Warehouse Springfield Central Adult D.I.Y. Workshops.
Held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, the free workshops will give you the skills, inspiration, and confidence to tackle D.I.Y. in your own home and garden.
BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE ADULTS D.I.Y. WORKSHOPS JUNE 2017
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
3 JUNE
Gardening D.I.Y. Workshops
4 JUNE
Gardening D.I.Y. Workshops
10 JUNE
Save Energy & Water Around the Home Workshops
11 JUNE
Save Energy & Water Around the Home Workshops
17 JUNE
Basic D.I.Y. Workshop Skills
18 JUNE
Basic D.I.Y. Workshop Skills
24 JUNE
Indoor Project D.I.Y. Workshops
25 JUNE
Indoor Project D.I.Y. Workshops
Kids can also take part in the free Kids D.I.Y. Workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday, and create something special to take home.
BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE KIDS D.I.Y. WORKSHOPS JUNE 2017
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
3 JUNE
World Environment Day Workshops
4 JUNE
World Environment Day Workshops
10 JUNE
Garden Workshops
11 JUNE
Garden Workshops
17 JUNE
Decorator Workshops
18 JUNE
Decorator Workshops
24 JUNE
Animal Craft Workshops
25 JUNE
Animal Craft Workshops
Kids D.I.Y. Workshop times vary so please contact your local Bunnings Warehouse or visit Bunnings.com.au/yourstore for times.