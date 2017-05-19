Unearth your inner handyman

Tackle your own D.I.Y. project at Bunnings Warehouse Springfield

Learn how to D.I.Y. with the help of expert team members this month at Bunnings Warehouse Springfield Central Adult D.I.Y. Workshops.

Held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, the free workshops will give you the skills, inspiration, and confidence to tackle D.I.Y. in your own home and garden.

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE ADULTS D.I.Y. WORKSHOPS JUNE 2017

SATURDAY SUNDAY 3 JUNE Gardening D.I.Y. Workshops 4 JUNE Gardening D.I.Y. Workshops 10 JUNE Save Energy & Water Around the Home Workshops 11 JUNE Save Energy & Water Around the Home Workshops 17 JUNE Basic D.I.Y. Workshop Skills 18 JUNE Basic D.I.Y. Workshop Skills 24 JUNE Indoor Project D.I.Y. Workshops 25 JUNE Indoor Project D.I.Y. Workshops

Kids can also take part in the free Kids D.I.Y. Workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday, and create something special to take home.

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE KIDS D.I.Y. WORKSHOPS JUNE 2017

SATURDAY SUNDAY 3 JUNE World Environment Day Workshops 4 JUNE World Environment Day Workshops 10 JUNE Garden Workshops 11 JUNE Garden Workshops 17 JUNE Decorator Workshops 18 JUNE Decorator Workshops 24 JUNE Animal Craft Workshops 25 JUNE Animal Craft Workshops

Kids D.I.Y. Workshop times vary so please contact your local Bunnings Warehouse or visit Bunnings.com.au/yourstore for times.