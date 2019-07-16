Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Crime

Undie-wearing carjacker arrested at hospital

16th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

A Melbourne carjacking victim has jumped into the back seat of her car to stop a near-naked man from stealing it.

A 45-year-old woman was approached by the alleged bandit in a Werribee hospital car park who pulled her from her vehicle about 5pm on Monday.

When he started to drive off, police say she jumped into the back seat and tried to stop him, but he drove off and crashed into multiple cars.

The car then crashed into an embankment and the victim tried to restrain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The woman received minor injuries, while a police officer received hospital treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.

A Bellfield man, 37, is assisting police and is likely to face court on Tuesday charged with theft-related offences.

More Stories

Show More
arrest carjacker crime undies

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    premium_icon REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    Council News The overall redevelopment of Ipswich's central business district is made up of 18 projects.

    • 16th Jul 2019 8:05 AM
    Woman hospitalised after Redbank Plains crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after Redbank Plains crash

    News Paramedics transported one female stable to Ipswich Hospital.

    IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Text message lands teen in court after seeing ex on Tinder

    premium_icon Text message lands teen in court after seeing ex on Tinder

    Crime Teen in court: 'I swear to god I'll murder someone'