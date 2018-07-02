Underwater world is Bree's escape from merciless bullies

Bree Lenehan with her first book titled Pembrim the hidden cove at the Ipswich Library.

BREE Lenehan has created a world filled with magic, mystery, romance and impending doom - and she did most of it sitting next to a window at the Ipswich Library.

The radio promotions coordinator has just published her first book, inspired by her own teenage difficulties and discoveries.

Pembrim, The Hidden Alcove is an Avatar inspired novel that tells the tale of a teenage girl who discovers a secret underwater world filled with hunter tribes, alluring creatures, ghastly beasts and untouched lands.

The main character is 17-year-old Halia Bodine, a girl with a medically baffling rare lung disease, who begins dreaming of a map that leads her to the hidden alcove of Moa's Rock where she discovers this mysterious world.

The characters aren't perfect and that's exactly how Bree planned it.

Throughout high school Bree was bullied mercilessly.

"I had crooked teeth and I was overweight,” she said.

"The kids called me names like fighter fish, because it looked like my jaw stuck out, and vampire teeth.

"Eventually I got braces but it was awful.”

Bree spent a lot of time with her grandmother and one day she found a little muddy river bed down the back of the house.

It became the place where she would sing, write and draw.

"Down there I felt free, like I could imagine all these different worlds,” Bree said.

In 2016, Bree started writing her book.

At first writing provided her with an outlet to express all the feelings created by the relentless bullying. Then it became a mission to provide other teenagers with a voice.

"I want children to know the main character in a hero story doesn't have to be someone who can handle everything,” Bree said.

"A lot of the creatures have one leg for example, they aren't perfect.

"I guess I wanted kids to read it and realise that it's OK to be different. To be different is to be irreplaceable.”

While Bree hopes her message gets through to kids, who may be suffering from bullying the way she was, the book is suitable for all ages.

Most of the images throughout the book were drawn by Bree who said the book was aimed at 11 to 30-year-olds.

Although, she believes a 60-year-old would still enjoy delving into the vibrant underwater world of M'deia.

Now Bree has managed to publish her book, her next mission is to see it on the shelves at Ipswich Library.

"I often come to the library to write,” she said.

"And just sit up against the window. I always hoped to have my book on the shelves in the library and to see other Ipswich kids enjoying it.”