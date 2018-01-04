Undertaker’s warning to Muslims next to dead body

An undertaker has filmed a rant warning Muslims about the evils of New Year's Eve - while standing next to a dead body.

Rookwood Cemetery undertaker Ahmad Hraichie can be heard to say his Muslim "brothers and sisters" would end up like the body next to him - "in the fridge" - if they ignored their faith by having sex outside marriage or drinking alcohol.

"This is where we are all going to spend our New Year's party if we die on New Year's Eve - in a fridge, where the brothers and sisters have probably got their drinks all in the fridges and their snacks," he said.

He made the video as he wheeled a body into a fridge.

"We're going to put our brother in the fridge ... That could have been me. That could have been you. That could have been anybody. I say this with my heart - this brother was alive, now he's not.

Rookwood Cemetery undertaker Ahmad Hraichie filmed the video as a warning to Muslims

He then added: "I could be next, you could be next."

To avoid ending up dead he advised people to "beware of what you do tonight".

"Anyone who's going to do anything that goes against our religion of Islam - drinking, fornication, Zina - look at this man and this is an example Allah has given us."

He also called for Muslims to avoid marking the end of 2017 with people who drank alcohol.

"Any other day is all right but not tonight because tonight we know what goes on."

The undertaker filmed while standing next to a body

He made the video to remind young Muslims in particular not to lose their way with partying.

Mr Hraichie filmed another high profile message in November of the father of Jihad Darwiche, who was killed when a four-wheel drive crashed into his classroom at Greenacre, in Sydney's west.

From the hearse carrying the body of Jihad he filmed a conversation with Jihad's father saying forgiveness was the way Muslims responded to traumatic times.