Underdogs pledge to sink teeth into Brothers

OUT OF ACTION: West End's Paris Oti is one of the regular starters that will be missing from the Bulldogs line-up on Saturday. Cordell Richardson

WEST End and Brothers are hoping to return to the winner's circle when the sides clash in round 8 of the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition on Saturday night.

Despite an injury crisis causing disruption at the kennel in recent weeks, the Bulldogs are confident of matching the joint leaders after starting well against them in their round 1 encounter.

"The boys will put on a big show,” coach Jae Woodward said. "We had them in the first half last time we played them.

"We defended well but dropped too much ball and paid the price in the second half as we tired.”

West End will be without second rower Kelepi Faukaka (holidaying) and fullback Classie Oti, five-eighth Paris Oti and interchange player Lisiti Hafoka who are injured.

Workhorse Blake Lenehen may also be missing in action.

The lock forward answered the call from the Ipswich Jets and he may be required to travel north with the Queensland Cup side to face the Capras.

Returning for the Bulldogs are front rowers Chris and Tepa Fuiavailili. While Aiden Boyce plays his second game after coming back in the 40-16 loss to Norths on Sunday.

"He will be better for the run,” Woodward said.

Still smarting after being upstaged on their home turf by Swifts, Brothers will be looking to bounce back to form against West End.

"It was so disappointing,” coach Jason Connors said in the wake of the shock defeat. "We fell on our own sword. I'm embarrassed.”

The blue and white are set to be bolstered with a number of troops coming back into the side, including the dangerous Michael Saili, skilful centres Fine Faingaa and Shane Picker, key forward John Maila and halfback Chris Ash.

Prop Josh Afoa will not take the field. He sustained an ankle injury while trialling for the Samoan 9s last weekend.

Brothers will also miss the presence of hitman Beau Yates (holidaying).

With Ash back in action, Connors has challenged his playmakers to take ownership of the attack and create opportunities for their strike weapons, something he said did not occur against Swifts.

"Our halves have been poor,” he said. "We need more direction from them.”

Connors admitted West End had the better of the opening exchanges in round 1 and he said his team would need to get off to an improved start to stifle any resistance.

"They are a really young side and they always get up to play us,” he said. "They had us early in round one.

"Enthusiasm - you can't beat it and they've got it. So we'll need to get on top early.”

Woodward said facing Brothers after a loss made no difference to his side's approach and the Bulldogs would take a simple game plan into the contest, focusing on completing sets and limiting the second phase play of their opponents.

"We need to shut the ball down,” he said. "Brothers can cut sides to shreds if they are allowed to throw the ball around.

"They have a big opinion of themselves and they will be fired up but we can only control what we do and react to what they throw at us.”

Woodward said his team did have a sizeable pack but needed to work out how to capitalise on any momentum gained through powerful carries.

"It is all good having a big pack but we need to learn to play off the back of that,” he said. "When we bend the line, we need to ask questions of the defence.”

Every team has now met once, with Brothers (19) and Goodna (19) setting the pace. Swifts (18) and Redbank Plains (15) are nipping at their heels, followed by Norths (13), West End (12) and Fassifern (9).