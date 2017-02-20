UNDER THREAT: Community project risking closure

UNDER THREAT: Deb Jennings and Honni Hayton of Boonah Community Garden, which will be forced to close soon if they don't find more volunteers.

BOONAH'S community garden may close as soon as next month if it doesn't get more local support.

Deb Jennings said the garden celebrated its first birthday in September.

She said the few who did maintain it didn't want to see it go so soon.

"The project started when we really wanted to get a group of people together to learn more about gardening," Ms Jennings said.

"We always have good food from the garden and anyone is welcome to take the produce.

"It's about offering free food for all and there's a big social aspect as well."

The garden has even sold its excess produce at local fruit and vegetable store, Oppy's.

"We have a wide variety of vegetables, kale, summer lettuce, chillies, eggplants and herbs like lemon grass and dill," she said. "Oppy's actually bought some of our dill when we had an excess and sold it for us which was amazing.

"If we had more people we could sell even more extra produce to help with the upkeep for the garden."

Ms Jennings said 35 people turned up to the group's first meeting but numbers had dwindled since then.

"The garden does need regular maintenance and we need a lot more people," she said.

"We are at a crossroads now. If we can't get more people we can't keep going.

"It is really fun. It would be heartbreaking to see it close."

The group tends the garden every Thursday from 8.30am and is open every day except Sundays.

Visit the Boonah Community Garden Inc Facebook page or phone 0419641805.