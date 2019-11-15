Under the wing First class coaches ready paceman for the bigtime

ON LINE: IGS cricket captain and Premier Grade debutant Sean Seaward has taken the next step towards a professional career.

ON LINE: IGS cricket captain and Premier Grade debutant Sean Seaward has taken the next step towards a professional career.

WHEN Western Suburbs’ head coach well-respected former Australian taskmaster John Buchanan speaks, Sean Seaward listens.

“I just try to soak in everything,” he said.

A protege of former Queensland Sheffield Shield star and local cricketing guru Dick Tazelaar and Ipswich Grammar School 1st XI captain, Seaward is accustomed to top class coaching.

He has also spent countless hours in the nets honing his skills under the watchful eye of former IPL coach Hitshu Bachani and Brisbane Heat pace bowling coach Vic Williams.

“It is great to pick Dick’s brain,” Seaward said.

“He has taught me a lot.

“From technique to how to swing the ball and be consistent in my run-up and avoid bowling no balls.

“He is someone who works around what you already have.

“He is an awesome coach.

“You have one session with him and you are immediately a better player.”

Heeding Tazelaar’s advice, it was quality mentoring which attracted him to the Premier Division powerhouse and he has found it in spades in Buchanan, who guided Australia during the halcyon years of the baggy green.

With former Scottish cricketer and coach of the national team, Peter Steindl also on the club’s staff, Seaward is in experienced hands.

The leading wicket taker in second grade has been on the cusp of reaching the top flight for sometime.

With one of the first string pace battery succumbing to an injury last weekend, the 17-year-old got his chance to debut.

“It was surreal,” he said after achieving the lifelong goal.

“I got a text from my coach on Friday but it didn’t sink in until I got my cap.

“It was awesome to get out and play with the senior boys.”

It was a marked step up in standard, with first class cricketers like Jason Floros in the mix, the pressure was amped.

But the right-arm quick did not take a backward step as he looked to impact the match and build his reputation.

“It was a huge difference,” he said.

“I was not expecting it to be that big. Pace doesn’t phase them.

“You have to bowl line and length and consistently apply pressure.

“I came very close. I hit the pads a few times.

“I was desperate for that first wicket but it was a good learning curve and a chance to see where I need to be in the future.”

Like many cricketing journeys, Seaward’s began as a small boy in the backyard steaming in to bowl to older brother Karl, 21.

The man who introduced him to cricket, instilled in him with passion for the game and taught him the basics, father George, could not be prouder of his son’s development.

“He was probably more happy than me,” joked Seaward.

“It is really good to have someone like dad.

“To have someone willing to put so much effort into making me better not only as a cricketer, but as a person as well is great.”

For as long as he can remember Seaward has enjoyed cricket.

He thrives on the one-on-one contest which plays out in the middle, loves bowling fast and cherishes the friends the game has given him.

“It is pretty much my life,” he said.

For the last three years, the teenage express has been a member of the IGS 1st XI.

He credits the school’s coaching staff and state-of-the-art facilities with encouraging his development and taking his game to the next level.

As skipper in grade 12 this year, he benefited from leading the team, setting fields, constructing bowling plans. and playing in a variety of conditions.

“I improved so much,” he said.

Next year, Seaward hopes to crack the Queensland under-19s outfit.

He also aims to produce his best form consistently and nail down a position in the Premier Division XI.

Like any young cricketer, he aspires to represent his state and country. If this student of the game continues to seek the right advice from the best people, we could see him in gold sending thunderbolts down at the GABBA in years to come.