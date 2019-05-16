Under the spell of hypnosis

GO to the Ipswich Show this weekend and you'll find that you're in for a treat, as The Outback Hypnotist uses his skills to make local residents do the funniest things on stage.

Steven Anderson is a school teacher by day, but his favourite thing in the world is hypnosis, and he likes nothing more than taking his show on the show circuit and creating chaos.

"It's something I love to do," Stephen said. "It's just great fun to work with local people on stage, show them how powerful the mind can be, and see them doing things that they don't know they are doing."

If you've never seen a hypnosis show before, here's your chance to see it for yourself. A family-friendly event, Stephen takes volunteers from the audience, puts them under hypnosis and right in front of your eyes they will do the craziest things without even knowing it.

"It is laugh out loud hilarious, some of the things people do are just crazy. For example they will forget how to count, they'll forget their own name, they'll give me their wallet...they seriously do whatever they are asked to do, and often I'll turn to the audience and ask them what we should do next!

"I did a private function recently and the guest of honour was a mad Warriors fan, absolutely nuts for them. I hypnotised him and had him professing his love of the Broncos, how good they'll go this week and what an awesome team they are. His mates were in absolute hysterics.

"When I talk to people after they've been hypnotised, they tell me that it felt like being asleep, but wide awake," Stephen said. "I guess the best way to describe it is that when you are dreaming, you genuinely believe that it is real. They know what they are doing. They remember everything, but they felt like everything they did was the right thing to do. It's bizarre, and never ceases to amaze me how well it works."

Stephen has spent years studying hypnosis, and began his shows four years ago in the Lockyer Valley. He's now excited to return to a city he once lived in to bring his show to the masses at the Ipswich Show.

"I'll be doing two shows a day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ipswich Show, and it's a fun, family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy."

Come along and see for yourself how incredible hypnosis is. The show is included in the price of your show entry.