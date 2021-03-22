Undefeated WestMAC champions host cricket rivals

The champion West Moreton Anglican College first XI cricket team preparing to host the grand final.

WEST Moreton Anglican College's First XI cricket team may be undefeated this season but will treat arch rivals John Paul College (JPC) with the highest respect in Saturday's grand final at Karrabin.

WestMAC's Head of Cricket Rob Hillier said the First XI team were expecting a tightly fought final as they gun for three consecutive TAS premierships.

"The final against JPC is going to be a cracker because there is a healthy rivalry between the two schools, but I know the respect is mutual and the game will be played in the right spirit,'' Hillier said.

"We have both been the most dominant teams this season and have played great cricket, so the final is shaping up to be one for the ages.''

The unbeaten West Moreton Anglican College first XI cricket team.



West Moreton Anglican College are also on track to become TAS Champion Cricket School for the fourth consecutive, cementing the College's reputation as one of the Brisbane West region's leading cricket schools.

"To have four of WestMAC's six teams in grand finals this year is fantastic and shows the overall strength of our College's cricket program,'' Hillier said.

Star West Moreton Anglican College players captain Caleb Doyle, Zak Fisher and Zak Smith are set to lead the way.

Doyle and Smith starred in the Round Seven win of 66 runs against JPC, with scores of 57 and 68 respectively.

West Moreton Anglican College captain Caleb Doyle.



Opener Doyle has had a standout season, scoring a century against St John's Anglican College and a 96 against Cannon Hill Anglican College.

Fisher has also had a stellar season with the bat, having scored centuries against St John's Anglican College and St Columbans College.

Hillier said Fletcher Madden, Baydn Pond and Tom Dove were also significant contributors with the bat for the defending champions this season.

He was confident West Moreton Anglican College opening bowler Joshua Boyle could continue his strong form.

"Joshua bowls a heavy ball and is very dangerous when he gets it right, so hopefully he is in the zone,'' Hillier said.

The First XI are one of four West Moreton Anglican College teams who will host finals at WestMAC on Saturday. All four teams topped their ladders.

The other grand finals at WestMAC include the Second XI, who will host St Paul's, Anglican School.

The Intermediate Seconds and Thirds will both host Ormiston College in their grand finals.

"Our specialist-skilled cricket coaches have developed strong rapports with the WestMAC students and together they share an enthusiasm, passion and drive for success,'' Hillier said.

"If we can go through our processes like we normally would and execute our plans, then the outcomes will take care of themselves.''