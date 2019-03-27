Undefeated Ipswich girls build formidable combination

BASKETBALL: When it comes to mighty junior teams worth watching, Ipswich's under-14 Division 1 side is high on the list.

Unbeaten from seven games in this year's Basketball Queensland Junior Basketball Competition (BQJBC), the Force girls are already looking ahead to the state titles and hopefully a shot at glory at the Australian Club Championships later this year.

Having already won at international and state level, the talented Ipswich girls have every reason to try qualifying for the national club championships.

"That's our ultimate aim and goal for this team,'' proud coach Charlene Notoa said.

But most pleasing for Ipswich Basketball's 2018 coach of the year is that a majority of the current squad have been playing together for years.

Having met through Ipswich basketball, the girls have continued to work together and impress every season.

Last year, they were undefeated in the BQJBC under-12 Division 1 competition and at the state championships.

A group of Ipswich players also enjoyed success overseas last year, including at a tournament New Zealand.

"It's consistency,'' Notoa answered when asked why the girls had done so well.

"They are all willing to learn.

"They are all willing to get better.

"Their ultimate goal is to look into college as well when they are older so they are very focused girls.

"They are a pretty gun side.''

This year's state titles are in Mackay in July, following the completion of the Basketball Queensland junior competition after the school holidays.

A top two finish at state level will give the Force girls an opportunity to represent Ipswich at the Australian Club Championships later in the year.

Regular Force players Prasayus Notoa, Georgia Betham, Keasine Latu and Vahayliah Seumanutafa represented Queensland Schoolgirls at last year's Australian Championships in Darwin.

The New Zealand-born coach enjoys working with the young players, having overseen the current core group for four years.

However, Notoa's 10 years of coaching extends beyond the exciting Ipswich team on the rise.

Last season, she was an assistant coach with the Ipswich Force men's team in the Queensland Basketball League competition.

"I love it. It's my passion,'' she said of coaching.

Ipswich Force-developed basketballers Neferali Notoa and Catherine MacGregor

While her under-14 team is her major focus, Notoa is also delighted to see other promising young players come through the Ipswich program to earn state league opportunities.

Exciting prospect Catherine MacGregor and Charlene's daughter Neferatali are among locally-developed players preparing for the 2019 QBL season starting next month.

Catherine received valuable game time for Ipswich Force last year. She's on the Force women's team roster again this season.

Neferatali, 16, is preparing to make her debut with Logan this year having been chosen in state teams since under-12 while learning her skills in the Ipswich program.

Good friends Catherine and Neferatali were also recently named in the Queensland South under-18 team preparing for next month's Australian championships in Townsville.

Charlene praised Ipswich's junior coaches, including Calvin Hegvold and Terry Lindeberg, for having a huge influence on developing and guiding the state league players of the future.