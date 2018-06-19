Uncle guilty of nine child sex offences but not rape: Jury

AN UNCLE found guilty by jury of sex offences against his young niece will spend the next six months in jail.

The Ipswich father, 46, went to trial on 11 child sex offences including two counts of rape.

However, an Ipswich District Court jury found him not guilty of the rape charges but guilty of six charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Four offences had been when the child was regarded as legally being under his care and relate to offending around five years ago.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins tendered a victim impact statement from the girl's mother, saying the offences had impacted on her including her schooling.

At the time the uncle had been in positions of trust with four separate incidents that he was found guilty of.

One incident took place on the way to McDonald's.

His family had remained supportive and his wife and older child were in court. Many references that were supportive of the man were tendered by defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme. And his work boss would take him back after his sentence. But while in jail his family would suffer financial hardship.

Mr Seaholme said the man was found not guilty of the more serious charges and there was "no violence, no threats."

Mr Seaholme brought it to the attention of Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC that while being held in the police watch-house for the past five days the man was given a very hard time by other prisoners.

He sought a head sentence of no longer than 12 to 18-months, with the man to be released soon after serving one-third.

Judge Horneman-Wren said some offences did appear to be opportunistic when he was alone with her, and two seem more premeditated.

He noted that references before the court spoke very highly of him.

Judge Horneman-Wren expressed concern that epilepsy medication had not been made available to the man since being in custody following the guilty verdict.

He sentenced the uncle to 18-months jail - to be suspended for two years after he serve six months.

He also received a 12-month jail term (to be concurrent), and an 18-month supervised probation order.