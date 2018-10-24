Indigenous school honours Uncle Albert

WHEN a very young Albert Holt was forcibly removed from his childhood home and taken to Cherbourg, along with his 13 brothers and sisters, he could hardly have imagined the impact he would go on to have years later.

Last Thursday, the Hymba Yumba Community Hub - the school Uncle ­Albert helped build from the ground up - gave him their highest honour, naming a building after him and issuing him with an honorary doctorate.

Former governor-general Dame Quentin Bryce, who formed an enduring bond with Uncle Albert during her time as Queensland governor, spoke passionately about his work.

"My heart is thumping with excitement on this occasion," she said.

"I love this man. I owe him so much."

Since retiring from full-time work in 2001, Uncle ­Albert has dedicated his life to the education of indigenous youth.

He says that is where his true passion lies.

"Education opens the door," he said.

"With a good education, you can go anywhere, do anything.

"It is the only way we can create change."

His time as a liaison officer with Queensland Police in the '90s led Uncle Albert to his involvement in the Murri Courts, where he served as a volunteer for several years alongside other Aboriginal elders.

The success of Springfield's Hymba Yumba school, attended by Jarjums from prep to year 12, is a testament to his achievements.

"I'm very proud to have had a role in establishing this school on Aboriginal land," Mr Holt said.

"Here at Hymba Yumba, we are all working to create positive stories of achievement and success."

BCC councillor Charles Strunk, Springfield Hymba Yumba Community Hub patron Uncle Albert Holt and Inala elder Uncle Mark Edwards.

Dame Quentin said the children in attendance were the "future of the nation", a sentiment shared by Uncle Albert, who implored the students to better his own achievements.

"You are writing a new story for us - one with an optimistic storyline," Mr Holt said.

"I don't want to see your name on a building. I want you to design and build them."

Springfield founder Maha Sinnathamby agreed that education was the key to turning the tide on a ­tumultuous past.

"Education is the only currency you can cash anywhere; it is the only currency that can't be stolen from its owner," he said.

Brisbane City councillor Charles Strunk (Forest Lake) said Uncle Albert was a national treasure and a ­revered elders at Inala.

"He has given to his community for decades and continues to do so," Cr Strunk said.

Uncle Albert said his own success was partly due to the work of many others.

"In the words of the great Nelson Mandela, if we are to accomplish anything, it will in equal measure be due to the work and achievements of others."