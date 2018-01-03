Unclassified 1987 papers reveals Ipswich mall plan, decision

Opening of the new Ipswich Mall in 1987.Photo: Picture Ipswich

A TROVE of documents and decisions made in the final year of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's reign as Premier reveals the discussion and recommendations behind some of Ipswich's most controversial developments.

The late 1980s was a significant time in a city grappling with the biggest infrastructure project in recent history - the development of a mall.

Driven by the Kern Corporation, 1987 Cabinet papers released on Monday revealed how the state facilitated negotiations and entered into cost-sharing arrangements to see the mall constructed.

On June 22, 1987, Cabinet decided the financial proposal submitted by Kern Corporation to design and construct the Ipswich Transit Centre and associated roadworks would be approved.

As the opening of Kern's shopping centre redevelopment was scheduled for mid-August, there were concerns a four-month delay in construction of the transit centre would create access problems and increase costs.

According to the Cabinet document, Kern Corporation and Ipswich City Council both expressed concern at the delay.

Cabinet decided the "only option available whereby the project can be delivered on time and to a budget to the satisfaction of all parties” was for Kern Corporation to build the transit centre.

The development application and plans to build a pedestrian mall in Ipswich was lodged with the council on April 24, 1986.

In June 1987, Cabinet considered the value of Crown road reserves for the redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD.

Cabinet agreed the Kern Corporation would pay $200 per square metre for all Crown and Railway lands required for the project - $226,600 in total.

But Cabinet agreed that $226,600 be reinvested in the transit centre, a project that bypassed traditional tendering processes and saw construction awarded to the Kern Corporation.

Documents show it was agreed Kern Corporation would pay 64 per cent of the $9.5 million mall redevelopment costs.

About 30 years later the Ipswich City Council is again progressing plans - this time worth about $150 million - to redevelop the mall and open it up to vehicles.

It was June in 1987 when the state Cabinet considered the proclamation of a pedestrian mall linking the Kern Corporation's Inner-City Redevelopment Project and Transport Terminal.

At the time, Ipswich Mayor Des Freeman announced the Kern Corporation was holding "a gun at our heads” over the project and who would pay for road upgrades.

Ipswich Hospital

In 1976, Thiess Properties was awarded the tender for the construction of the New Ward Block at Ipswich Hospital.

In 1980, Thiess Properties advised they disputed the determination of the value of the works following the completion of construction.

On September 7, 1987, Cabinet agreed to increase the settlement amount to $1.55 million after a long-running arbitration.