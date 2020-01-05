Unbelievable record ton stuns Hornets

DECISIVE CONTRIBUTION: A powerful batting display by all-rounder Michael Topp allowed the Ipswich Logan Hornets 2nd XI to secure a hard-earned victory over Valleys. PICTURE: Rob Williams

AN UNPRECEDENTED Premier Grade T20 score of 179 from just 73 deliveries sank a gallant Ipswich Logan Hornets at Ashgrove yesterday.

With an eye like a dead fish, Valleys’ Andrew Gode was in rare touch as he played the innings of a lifetime, dispatching the hapless attack to all parts of the ground.

Ipswich Logan batsman Daniel Wilson considers Gode the best cricketer in Australia without a Big Bash contract and the booming hitter showed exactly why he is so highly rated as he hammered 17 maximums to help the heavyweight club set an imposing 4/241 from 20 overs.

All bowlers went for runs as they struggled to contain the man who would not look out of place in a Brisbane Heat jersey.

Sam Doggett collected 1/41 from four overs and Sean Lutter 1/37 from three.

Chasing the mammoth total, the Hornets were always facing an uphill battle.

Requiring a run rate of 12.1 and needing to clear the fence from the get-go the scoreboard pressure was immense.

Ipswich Logan refused to submit meekly, with Harry Austin 37 (23), Jack Wood 79 (41) not out and Bryn Llewellyn 27 (19) giving their side a fighting chance going into the final five overs but the target proved insurmountable.

Wilson said his teammates played well to reach 6/190 from their allotted 20 overs but needed everything to fall their way to be a chance after the bludgeoning dealt by Gode.

When Wilson, Harry Wood and Lachlan Prince all fell inside the powerplay (first six overs) the task became a bridge too far.

“Jack batted really well,” Wilson said.

“But chasing 200-plus you are trying to hit boundaries every ball.

“That throws all of your plans out the window.

“We didn’t bowl too badly.

“We weren’t brilliant but we were far from poor.

“But it is a small field at Valleys and Gode has the ability to clear most ropes.

“When somebody hits 17 sixes there is not a lot you can do.

“It doesn’t matter where you put the field.”

First grade were looking to bounce back against Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval today and build momentum leading into the two-dayers next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Hornets 2nd XI secured a well-constructed triumph over Valleys yesterday.

Michael Topp stated his case for a promotion with an impressive unbeaten 78 (30).

Topp found support in Nick Bishoff 12 (16) not out. Together the pair added 76 in a final four over barrage which proved the difference.

Young leg spinner Dylan McAteer deceived his way to 3/11 from three overs and Josh Creevey jagged 2/15 from two.

“It was an outstanding effort,” Wilson said.

“They bowled and fielded well but basically won on the back of Topp’s batting.”

Wilson said seam-up bowling all-rounder Topp had debuted in premier grade against Norths earlier this season after joining the Hornets late from Laidley and had done his aspirations of regularly appearing in the top flight no harm.

“He is coming into first grade calculations, particularly in white ball cricket,” Wilson said.

“This is the last white-ball game but hopefully he can keep doing well in the two-dayers.

“He will certainly be on our radar with the white ball next season.”

Encouraged by the comprehensive T20 performance, the 2nd X1 searched for back-to-back wins in the shortened format against Wynnum Manly today at Baxter Oval.