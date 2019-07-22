'Unbelievable' discipline, respect at world titles

Ipswich martial artist Derek Murray (left) with his son Blake and Hapiko Master Kang, who gave his team second place Hapiko trophy as a gift to the father and son competitors.

Ipswich martial artist Derek Murray (left) with his son Blake and Hapiko Master Kang, who gave his team second place Hapiko trophy as a gift to the father and son competitors.

WHEN you are up with the best martial artists in the world, it can be easy to lose sight of why you compete.

But after more success at the latest World Mulimpia championships, Ipswich father and son competitors Derek and Blake Murray have strengthened their love of the sport.

While accumulating a number of gold and bronze medal performances was satisfying, the Flinders View duo have returned from South Korea with an even greater appreciation of martial arts on the world stage.

"They are just a great bunch of people,'' Derek said.

"They are well-disciplined. Self discipline is huge and respect is just unbelievable.

"I really like being around that and I like Blake being around it too.

"That was a big part of why we do martial arts.''

Ipswich world champion Blake Murray enjoyed challenging top Korean opponents.

After being a champion in two coloured belt events at the previous World Mulimpia two years ago, 14-year-old Blake added another two victories to his impressive international tally.

Blake won a gold medal in his 14-17 years black belt Haidong Gumdo Gumbup category, also winning the Taekwondo Poomsae.

During three days of competition, Blake added a bronze medal in the new Haidong Gumdo family event, teaming with Derek.

The competition was held at Olympic Park in Gengneung (Gangwon Province), venue for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"He just done a fantastic job,'' Derek said, proud of his son's latest efforts.

Blake is a 3rd Dan black belt in Taekwondo and 1st Dan black belt in Haidong Gumdo.

But while Blake was displaying his talents against other Westerners and the esteemed Korean competitors, Derek was also impressing at the championships, which are staged every two years.

Apart from sharing a bronze in the family event, Derek received a third place trophy in Haidong Gumdo Gumbup.

Derek competed in the coloured belt under 60 years division.

Under World Mulimpia competition rules, the Westerners play off against each other before the top performer goes through to face the Koreans.

In the Haidong Gumdo family event Derek and Blake won a bronze medal in, the team performs a choreographed paper cutting routine, sword dance or Gumbup (patterns).

Despite a 10 hour flight to South Korea and three-hour bus trek to their hotel, Derek said everything about the trip was thoroughly enjoyable.

"It wasn't just about competing and winning a medal or a trophy,'' Derek said.

"For me, it was just meeting all of these great people from all different countries. It was just a great experience.''

Blake and Derek were among 13 Queenslanders on the Australian team of 25 competing in South Korea.

About 5000 competitors showcased their various techniques, joining the Koreans and Australians from countries like Switzerland, The Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Argentina and the United States.

Derek, a 2nd Dan black belt in taekwondo and brown belt in Haidong Gumdo, said it was pleasing seeing how well the Australians measured up against the best in the world.

"I feel it gives us a chance to see how well our training is going, how it compares to others,'' Derek said.

"Just being able to go and demonstrate the skills that we've learnt in our local clubs here.''

Blake and Derek train at Swordsmen Martial Arts at Greenbank with Master John Tysoe and at Macgregor with Master Oh at Southern Cross Korean Martial Arts.

The Ipswich duo are next preparing for the national taekwondo championships at the Gold Coast in September.