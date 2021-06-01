Unbeaten run over as Lockyer/Ipswich bowlers fire

Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich teams had contrasting results in their latest veterans cricket matches.

In the over 60’s Division 2 game at Caboolture, SSC Gold struggled against the tight Lockyer/Ipswich attack after winning the toss and batting.

With good fielding supporting the bowling, the home side struggled to make 92 all out off 37 overs.

In reply, Lockyer/Ipswich reached the required 93 run total in 20 overs, losing just three wickets, despite a slow outfield.

SSC Gold were previously unbeaten.

P Tonkin easily top scored for SSC with 27 off 54 balls as only three other batsmen got into double figures. They included Nick Taylor with 16 retired off 40 balls.

Col Taylor, with 3/19 off eight overs, and Brian Olsen (2/7 off five overs) ensured the middle order did not save the side from a low total.

All the bowlers contributed to the Lockyer/Ipswich side’s success.

Lockyer/Ipswich lost two early wickets before Gary Copeland with 31 off 40 balls and Doug Meagher (38 off 40 balls retired) ensured that SSC Gold were unable to break through again.

Tonkin and Meagher were the respective man of match award winners for their sides.

Lockyer/Ipswich cricketer Doug Meagher retiring in the O60s match.

In the over 50’s Division 2 match at Ivor Marsden, undefeated Redlands/Logan won the toss and elected to bat on a very good wicket with a quick outfield.

Lockyer/Ipswich’s bowling attack had no answer to Redlands as they dispatched the deliveries to all parts of the ground. Redlands finished with the massive score of 5/346.

In reply, Lockyer/Ipswich stayed positive in their approach, but could only muster 7/218.

Both openers retired with scores in the 50s and the first wicket did not fall until the 23rd over.

In the middle order, G Ebrington made 46 at almost two runs a ball.

Late in the innings, B Moggs smashed 52 off 18 balls.

Tony Morris and Darryl O’Sullivan finished with two wickets each. Greg Venzke took the other wicket to fall.

It was a credit to the players as even though things weren’t going to plan, they all stayed keen.

In attempting to chase the total with such scoreboard pressure, and with the loss of early wickets, the total was well out of reach.

Dean Ledlie, in his first appearance, retired at 50.

Andrew Walsh and Jan Pettersson both contributed with 31.

Craig Morgan chipped in with 24 but in the end Lockyer/Ipswich were convincingly beaten on the day.