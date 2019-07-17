Unbeaten Goodna change tactics to counter threat

GOODNA Sapphires captain Robyn Walsh expects a tougher challenge on Thursday night after another comprehensive SEQ Cup performance.

Fresh from a competition break, the Sapphires outclassed Redlands 82-40 to remain unbeaten and on target for a third Queensland Premier League netball title.

However, Walsh is more cautious about third-placed Pine Rivers in their Queensland State Netball Centre match despite their latest loss to the Ipswich Flyers.

"Pine Rivers are a tough, young tenacious side,'' Walsh said.

"We struggled initially against them as we did not adjust to the height in their defensive end early enough. We had to really pull together and grind that game out.

"Having now played them, we know what we need to do and the areas that we need to make changes, to make it easier on us.

"It won't be easy, but we need to approach the game with a different mindset. ''

One of Goodna's best in their previous clash against Redlands was defender Tayla Collier.

"She got some great intercepts and forced Redlands into making several errors,'' Walsh said.

Goodna Sapphires netballer Renee Kalao.

Renee Kalao and Chrissy Peever also continued their consistent performances "shooting the house down''.

"Their shooting percentage has not been below 95% each game,'' Walsh said.

"As a team we all know that all we have to do is get them the ball and they will convert. Defensively we turn the ball over and it gets converted in the shooting end and then we score of our C passes and this is why the score is so high each game.''

Goodna Sapphires netballer Chrissy Peever.

QPL SEQ Cup Rd 10: Thursday - Pool A: 7.50pm - Goodna Sapphires v Pine Rivers.