Unbeaten century shows ageless Mick still a prize wicket

Laidley batsman Mick Sippel has added another century to his incredible career tally.

LAIDLEY master blaster Mick Sippel showed he's going to be handful again for opposing bowlers scoring 116 not out in his team's latest Harding Madsen Shield victory.

His unbeaten innings helped Laidley compile 5/258 at Bichel Oval before the Blue Dogs bowled Northsiders out for just 107 in 31.2 overs.

The ageless allrounder remains one of the most difficult batsmen to dismiss.

That is already recognised by Centrals who have to face Laidley in the third round of fixtures next weekend.

Centrals made hard work of their run chase against Toowoomba side University, only reaching the 179 run victory target with 15 balls to spare.

Former Kookaburras captain and opening batsman Wayne Jones said Centrals were just happy to secure their second win of the annual one-day intercity series.

"They got third up there last year and we didn't know much about them to be fair,'' the batting stalwart said.

"We just made sure we won the game. It's that kind of comp where it doesn't really matter if we stayed as long as we get the win.''

Centrals captain Lachlan Vellacott hits a six.

New skipper Lachlan Vellacott top scored with 76 batting at first drop.

"He was hitting the ball nicely,'' Jones said. "No dramas there.''

Jones put together a useful half century batting with Vellacott.

He said apart from his batting prowess, Vellacott was settling into his new role having taken over from the ever-enthusiastic Matt Guest.

"He does his own thing and if needs something he will come and ask you,'' Jones said.

A number of the regular Harding Madsen Shield players backed up in this afternoon's Darling Downs Big Bash competition.

Consistent Centrals opening batsman Wayne Jones.

Having lost some key players this season, Jones said experienced club coach Scott Barrett continued to play a vital role.

"Everyone has been taught by Scottie Barrett at the club so we all know our roles,'' Jones said.

"So when these kids come up and fill the voids, hopefully they know their game downpat and they can contribute to the team.''

In other round two matches, Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder beat Souths by five wickets in their encounter in Toowoomba.

Thunder bowler Blayde Glass snared 5/23 off 7.2 overs.

Brothers were outclassed by Toowoomba Wests and Mets were too strong for the SE Redbacks.

The Ipswich Logan Hornets face a big run chase after the first day's play in their second two-day game of the Queensland Premier Grade season.

Wynnum Manly gave the Hornets a tough time in the field, reaching 6/338 by stumps.

Adam Smith and Sean Lutter toiled hard for their two wickets.

The match continues next Saturday.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Wynnum Manly Sea Eagles at Tingalpa

Sea Eagles 1st Innings

J. Wilson c Cross b Smith 8 (17)

J. Harrison lbw Llewellyn 155 (254)

T. Floros b Smith 0 (1)

N. Rabnott b Lutter 53 (96)

Jason Floros c Cross b McAteer 24 (35)

C. Carroll c H. Wood b Lutter 73 (126)

S. Graham not out 7 (48)

N. King not out 0 (4)

Extras (13lb 5nb) 18

Total (96ov) 6/338

FoW: 9, 9, 136, 198, 302, 338.

Bowling: Adam Smith 20/3/86/2; Harry Wood 19/3/55/0; Sean Lutter 18/2/79/2; Dylan McAteer 15/2/49/1; Jack Wood 15/1/37/0; Bryn Llewellyn 9/0/19/1,

2nd Grade at Baxter Oval

Wynnum Manly 1st Innings

A. Nanayakkara c Carter b Topp 14 (53)

D. Rodgers lbw Waters 9 (6)

J. Shaw c Creevey b Waters 25 (73)

G. Jones c Andrews b Trigar 16 (53)

A. McDermott c Carter b Topp 0 (8)

H. Taylor lbw Trigar 22 (49)

C. Durante lbw Trigar 0 (5)

T. Gossett run out (Prince) 13 (40)

J. Plumb c&b Trigar 21 (50)

D. Henderson c Andrews b Lutter 1 (9)

J. Bulat not out 5 (25)

Extras (6b 9lb 1w) 16

Total (61.5ov) 142

FoW: 13, 42, 70, 74, 82, 111, 115, 128.

Bowling: Jacob Waters 11/1/27/2; Josh Creevey 11/4/15/0; Rowan Lutter 9/2/23/1; Michael Topp 11/4/27/2; Will Trigar 19.5/5/35/4.

Hornets 1st Innings

Matt Andrews c Bulat b Plumb 3 (19)

Greg Carter c Durante b Henderson 11 (31)

Lachlan Prince c Jones b Henderson 18 (34)

Nick De Giusti c Jones b Gossett 5 (20)

Noah Emerson not out 8 (49)

Michael Topp lbw Jones 8 (12)

Nick Bischoff not out 11 (21)

Extras (2b 2lb 1w) 5

Total (31ov) 5/69

FoW: 15, 28, 39, 41, 54.

Bowling: J. Plumb 9/0/22/1; J. Bulat 4/1/8/0; D. Henderson 6/2/10/2; T. Gossett 7/2/8/1; G. Jones 5/1/17/1.

Harding Madsen Shield Round 2

Laidley District v Northsiders at Bichel Oval

Laidley Innings

Chris Wilson b Z. Fisher 8

Tom Sippel st N. Fisher b Cooper 24

Gerard Sippel c Z. Fisher b Salton 28

Michael Sippel not out 116

Matthew Grassick c&b Salton 20

Terry Emerson c ? b Wilton 0

Shanley Neuendorf b Wilton 18

Josh Reisenleiter not out 3

Extras (4b 9lb 28w) 41

Total (45ov) 5/258

FoW: 9, 53, 119, 202, 203, 252

Northsiders Innings 107 (31.2 overs)

Extras (18w 2nb) 20

Bowling: Liam Dean 10/2/55/4; Jem Ryan 6/5/1/2; Craig Crack 8/2/23/1; Terry Emerson 4/1/15/1; Shanley Neuendorf 2/0/9/0; Josh Reisenleiter 1.2/0/4/2.

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder v Southern Districts Magpies at Middle Ridge Park

Souths Innings

C. Moodie b Coleman 15 (24)

N. Budden c J. Anderson b Klass 9 (15)

R. Drummond c J. Anderson b Klass 6 (9)

J. Cain b Coleman 1 (2)

H. Dhillon c J. Anderson b Klass 7 (11)

R. Dompayalage lbw Klass 0 (1)

A. Singh c J. Anderson b Coleman 0 (4)

S. Healy not out 27 (51)

M. Budden c Wendt b T. Anderson 18 (51)

C. Barrett b T. Anderson 0 (1)

D. Petit b Klass 1 (3)

Extras (2lb 9w 2nb) 13

Total (28.2ov) 97

FoW: 26, 34, 36, 38, 38, 44, 46, 96, 96, 97.

Bowling: Blayde Klass 7.2/1/23/5; Ray Coleman 10/0/40/3; Lucas Sefont 7/0/23/0; Todd Anderson 4/0/9/2.

Thunder Innings

Jacob Anderson b M. Budden 8 (23)

Todd Anderson run out 32 (54)

Josh Wendt b Cain 15 (38)

Oliver Schmidt c ? b Cain 0 (7)

Tobias Nugter not out 10 (21)

Mitch Raine b Cain 4 (7)

Aaron Nugter not out 4 (13)

Extras (4b 5lb 17w) 26

Total (27.2ov) 5/98

FoW: 31, 76, 77, 79, 84.

Bowling: D. Petit 4/0/16/0; M. Budden 5.2/0/16/1; H. Dhillon 4/0/20/0

C. Barrett 2/0/7/0; J. Cain 6/0/17/3; R. Dompayalage 6/1/13/0.

Central Districts v University SQ at University

Uni Innings

T. Wilson c Osborne b Vellacott 0 (1)

C. Mays c Vellacott b Abbott 30 (49)

N. Brown c Dobson b Strong 6 (24)

D. Sullivan c Barrett b Cupit 16 (45)

M. Bourke c Strong b Ashton 19 (28)

J. Bidgood c Strong b Dell 44 (71)

O. Dugdale lbw Ashton 0 1)

H. Shah c&b Jones 22 (24)

M. Aluguvelli c Cupit b Strong 0 (4)

A. Johnston not out 20 (13)

J. Fry c Barrett b Strong 0 (3)

Extras (1lb 19w 1nb) 21

Total (43.4ov) 178

FoW: 0, 28, 48, 76, 90, 90, 137, 149, 169, 178.

Bowling: Lachlan Vellacott 3/1/13/1; Alex Dell 6/0/23/1; Sam Strong 8.3/1/28/3; Michael Abbott 6/1/19/1; Brendan Ashton 5/0/26/2; Tom Cupit 3/0/17/1; Luke Barrett 7/0/28/0; Wayne Jones 5/0/23/1.

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones not out 50 (112)

Caleb Risson c Brown b Johnston 6 (10)

Lachlan Vellacott c Wilson b Fry 76 (96)

Luke Barrett b Bourke 24 (28)

Sam Strong not out 5 (16)

Extras (4b 1lb 13w 1nb) 19

Total (43.3ov) 3/179

FoW: 6, 134, 167

Bowling: J. Fry 10/2/36/1; A. Johnston 10/1/36/1; N. Brown 8/0/31/0; H. Shah 8/0/31/0; M. Aluguvelli 1/0/14/0; C. Mays 3/0/15/0; M. Bourke 3.4/0/12/1.

Brothers v Western District at Walker Oval

Wests Innings

L. Neale c Denny b Mackay 91

C. Gillam run out (Denny) 21

Brian May not out 92

M. Hallas not out 62

Extras (1lb 12w 2nb) 15

Total (45ov) 2/281

FoW: 49, 152

Bowling: Riley Denny 9/0/60/0; Lachlan Bilyj 7/1/31/0; Xavier Vasta 5/0/31/0; Mark Sharrad 5/0/44/0; M Geldard 9/0/59/0; Craig Mackay 10/0/55/1.

Brothers Innings

Faraz Khan c ? b Hallas 0

Joel Hall c ? b Hoger 0

Harry Sheppard c ? b Hallas 1

Regan Griffith c ? b Brimblecombe 21

Zane Newton c ? b Haaksma 8

Jack Geldard c ? b Neale 14

Craig Mackay c Hallas b Martin 52

Xavier Vasta c May b Cheatly 27

Mark Sharrad b Cheatly 5

Lachlan Bilyj c Neale b Haaksma 13

Riley Denny not out 0

Extras (2b 1lb 12w) 15

Total (43.2ov) 156

FoW: 0, 2, 3, 23, 47, 57, 105, 121, 155, 156

Bowling: R. Hoger 10/3/17/1; M. Hallas 4/1/7/2; J. Haaksma 9/2/28/2; C. Brimblecombe 8/0/33/1; L. Neale 6/1/24/1; C. Cheatly 6/0/44/2; R. Martin 0.2/0/0/1.

Northern Brothers Diggers 5/242 (45) defeated Highfields Railways 8/192 (45).

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division: Northsiders 6/231 (40) - Vaunn Way 59 (35), Caleb Doyle 44 (90), Ashley McPaul 66* (47), Mathew Burgemeister 1/33 (4), Jamie Koch 1/34 (5), Daniel Warner 2/41 (8), Callum Johnson 2/26 (6.3), defeated Centrals 8/214 (40) - Joel Teske 37, Dan Smith 60, Mathew Burgemeister 10, Kobe Rae 30, Bill Johnson 12*; Tom Weier 1/45 (7), Troy Noe 2/29(8), Markus Brits 3/29 (8).

Laidley 7/247 (40) - Laurence Pratt 95 (82), Jared Adamski 16 (29), Corey Jackwitz 93 (94), Damien Wilson 11 (13); Liam Harris 2/48 (8), Jai Rose 2/22 (7), William Johnstone 2/35 (7), Zane Hogan 3/0/17/1 defeated Thunder 148 (33.3) - Zane Hogan 16 (24), Braydon Armstrong 18 (30), Ben Donnelly 15 (28), Nathan Turner 42 (34), William Johnstone 20 (23), Liam Harris 19* (16); Ashley Lawless 3/18 (6.3), Mark Adamski 1/43 (8), Jared Adamski 2/18 (4), Corey Jackwitz 4/39 (8).

Redbacks 6/287 (40) - Cameron Gillanders 33, Shane Ross 17, Matt Baker 54, Matt Smith 30, Nick O'Connell 51, Leighton Muller 54*, Jason Andrew 10; Lachlan Griffith 2/41 (5), L Harper 1/34 (4), N. Evetts 1/62 (6), Madhava Rao 2/28 (6) defeated Brothers 7/153 (40) - Madhava Rao 10, Lachlan Griffith 78, Cade Banditt 17, L Harper 19; Shane Ross 2/14 (6), Bob Harbot 1/38 (8), Kris Hoffman 1/24 (6), Nick O'Connell 2/10 (4).

3rd Division: Thunder 3/152 (30.1) - Brent Gill 25 (22), William Tronc 13 (45), Alfonso Jimenez 43* (68), Jap Singh 50 (45); Isaac Jordan 1/23 (4), Marino Nugter 1/48 (8), Chris Sefont 1/21 (3) defeated Thunder Storm 151 (38.1) - Kel Janke 19 (28), Troy Schroder 15(28), Matthew Callaghan 33(59), Luke Morgan 21 (26), Isaac Jordan 16*(31), Extras 48; Dylan Hewett 1/35 (8), Tommy Williams 1/8 (4), Brent Gill 1/22 (8), Ryan Harrison 3/37 (8), William Tronc 2/7(3.1).

Laidley 3/312 (40) - James Wilson 37, Matthew Caswell 27, Shail Parihk 105*, Tony Noffke 107, Darryl Muckert 11*; defeated Strollers Blue 136 (28.4) - Finn Litzow 1/39(5), Brendan Breuer 2/21 (7), James Wilson 1/12 (5), Darryl Muckert 1/31 (5), Andrew McIntosh 3/17 (4), Scott McGrath 1/16 (1.4).

Strollers White 4/303 (28) - Luke Muggeridge 150* defeated Northsiders 8/297 (40).