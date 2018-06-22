Bike-mad 'Feathers' and 'Waffles' deliver $1650

GENEROUS: Members from the Mount Lindesay branch of the Ulysses Club donated money to Able Australia Jimboomba for their Flip Side Youth Program. Pictured are Edmund McMahon from Able Australia Jimboomba (middle), Brian 'Waffles' Stevens (left) and Paul 'Feathers' Jones (right).

MEMBERS from the Mt Lindesay Branch of the Ulysses Club are passionate about two things - their motorbikes and giving back to the community.

Quite often they can be found participating in charity rides, shaking money tins at events and even visiting nursing homes, where they take residents for a quick spin around the streets of Logan and the Scenic Rim.

Recently, club members Paul 'Feathers' Jones and Brian 'Waffles' Stevens, dropped off a cheque worth $1650 to Edmund McMahon from Able Australia Jimboomba.

Their generous donation, which was the proceeds from a charity ride, will help the Jimboomba not-for-profit organisation fund a counsellor for one of their clients, as well as purchase prescription glasses for another young lady who could not afford them.

"We have a lot of different outlets which we fundraise for," Feathers said.

"Every little bit of money we raise helps, and as a club, we will continue to raise money for the community."

Mr McMahon, who is the youth support program coordinator at Able Australia Jimboomba, was "extremely grateful" for their support.

"This money is very welcome and very much appreciated."

"This money is very welcome and very much appreciated."