ULTRA IMPRESSIVE: Ipswich athlete's stunning 100km victory

CHASING SUCCESS: Ipswich runner Clay Dawson on his way to winning an Australian title at the Ned Kelly Chase over 100km.

HAVING achieved just about everything else in Australian masters running, Clay Dawson conquered another massive challenge on his self-described "crazy journey''.

However, after his latest stunning success, the Ipswich athlete can represent Australia for the first time at next year's world championships in The Netherlands.

Dawson, who turns 38 in late November, won last weekend's Ned Kelly Chase Australian 100km championship in Wangaratta.

Apart from a record-breaking victory, the new Australian title-holder qualified to represent his country next year if he decides to tackle that conquest.

Dawson covered the 100km in six hours, 54.03 minutes.

In breaking through the seven hour barrier and setting a course record, Dawson also beat accomplished ultramarathon runner and defending champion Dion Finocchiaro by more than nine minutes.

Dawson said he would make a decision on next year's world championships after discussing it with his family.

"I never thought I would represent Queensland, let alone Australia,'' the regular national masters champion said. "It's a bit eerie.''

He modestly didn't expect to achieve such an outstanding result in his first 100km race.

"I had no idea of what the qualifiers for the worlds were,'' the Rosewood State High School teacher said.

"I thought that would be my ultimate goal - trying to get somewhere near that A or B qualifier.

"The goal was pretty much to finish to be honest.''

Dawson met the long distance challenge with his usual professional, measured approach on the flat and paved Victorian course.

"I've got a really good recovery tenacity and I've got a really short stride so I don't have a very hard impact on the body,'' Dawson said.

"I recovered remarkably well.

"My legs were super sore the day after and yesterday but I've gone for a run both days and walked all around Melbourne.''

Record-breaker Clay Dawson was delighted to end up on the top podium position in Wangaratta.

Dawson appreciated the support of his family who follow him "on this crazy journey''.

Dawson also called his astute NANCI Running Squad coach Peter Reeves "Nostradamus'' after he floated the idea to contest 100km, having dominated 10km, half marathon and marathon events in recent years.

"I thought it would be a good chance to see if the coach's wisdom came through,'' the dedicated athlete said.

It did, in what Dawson rated a "bonus'' and "another page in the book''.

Dawson broke the 100km national record by about 30 minutes.

"We're still bowled over by the result,'' he said, ever-appreciative of Reeves' input.

After running for nearly seven hours, the Rosewood State School teacher said it was tempting to consider more ultramarathon events.

"It's horrendously hard on the body,'' he said, starting his latest epic run at 4am.

"But there were moments out there that were absolutely beautiful.

"I was running out in the middle of nowhere staring up at the Milky Way.

"It was magic. If (musician) Paul Kelly was running the race, he would have stopped and written about 10 songs.''

Dawson's latest victory came after multiple placings in state events earlier in the year.

They included winning the Brisbane Marathon, a second place overall finish in the Cairns Marathon and third in the Springfield Half Marathon.

The Karalee-based running fanatic also won the Queensland Masters 1500m and 5000m championships, as well as the Queensland Masters 10km Road Championships.

He came second in the Great South Run and Queensland Open Half Marathon championships.

Displaying his trademark tenacity, he finished top five at the Sunshine Coast Marathon despite suffering cramp and battling a sore hamstring at the 30km mark.

He has competed in up to five marathons in a year.