Ultimate guide to the 2020 Carnival of Flowers

Louise Venz playing in the petals at Laurel Bank Park.

WHILE a lot has changed in 2020, one thing hasn't. It's officially Carnival of Flowers time.

There have been some changes to Carnival this year, such as the cancellation of the Heritage Bank Festival of Food and Wine and the major street parade, but some things have stayed the same.

Toowoomba's many parks are open, restaurants and cafes are offering flower-themed treats and there are plenty of other activities happening around the place.

HERE'S EVERYTHING THAT'S HAPPENING THIS YEAR FOR CARNIVAL OF FLOWERS.

Carnival of Flowers 2019.

Play in the petals: parks and public spaces

The floral line-up at the Botanic Gardens in Queens Park and Laurel Bank Park features Alyssum, Antirrhinum (Snapdragon), Bellis, Calendula, Candytuft, Cherianthus, Chrysanthemum, Cineraria, Delphinium, Dianthus, Digitalis (Foxglove), Dutch Iris, Hollyhock, Larkspur, Linaria, Lobelia, Mesembryanthemum, Nemesia, Ornamental Kale, Pansy, Parsley, Petunia, Polyanthus, Poppy, Primula, Ranunculus, Rhodanthes, Schoenia, Statice, Stocks, Sweet Pea, Tulips and Viola.

The Night Garden will be free and unfenced this year at the Botanic Gardens, open for 10 nights from September 18 to 27 (from 6pm to 8.30pm).

The Ferris Wheel at the Botanic Gardens will operate for 10 days from 18 to 27 September, providing the best way to see the splendour of Queens Park.

Park lovers are also encouraged to visit the Japanese Gardens, Picnic Point and Spring Bluff.

Chalk Art in The Park: Botanic Gardens at Queens Park

While musical entertainment in the parks cannot go ahead because of government guidelines, local chalk artists are bringing their talent to Queens Park Botanic Gardens as part of the new artists-in-residence program each weekend in September. The program throughout carnival includes Alex Stalling on September 29 (from 10am to 2pm) and Stacey Blinco on September 26 (from 10am to 2pm).

A #trEATS dish from Cobs Coffee shop.

Introducing #trEATS

New to 2020 is a region-wide food trail called #trEATS aimed at celebrating the amazing array of food available in the Toowoomba region.

More than 35 local flavour-makers have signed up from across the region, each offering a $20 springtime treat on their menu during September, inspired by the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers.

You can see the full list of #trEATS here.

Static parade

The famous Grand Central Floral Parade will become a static installation of decorated floats throughout Grand Central Shopping Centre in the heart of the city.

There will also be the Itty-Bitty Grand Central Floral Parade, featuring miniature floats.

This will take place as a virtual parade at 3pm on September 19, on the Grand Central Facebook page.

Carnival of Flowers ambassadog Rambo.

Petals and Pups 2020

Travelling with a dog? Carnival of Flowers organisers have created specific itineraries just for you.

This pawsome program boasts more than 20 dog-friendly activities, and showcases 27 off-leash parks, as well as dog-friendly cafes, restaurants and accommodation recommendations - details at TCOF.com.au.

Bromeliad and Clivia displays

One location will see two magnificent horticultural displays from September 19, with Toowoomba Bromeliad Society and Toowoomba Clivia Society joining together this year.

The annual showcase of bromeliads, flowering clivias, succulents and foliage is not to be missed for garden enthusiasts.

Doors open 8am each day from September 19 to 21 at Sacred Heart Primary School Hall, corner of North and Tor Streets.

Walking Tours

With a distinct architecture focus in 2020, the walking tour program will include: Parks Tours, Laneways and Street Art Tour, The Dark Side Walking Tour, Architecture Styles Tour and 150 Years of Rail Walk and Talk Tour.

For more information and to book visit TCOF.com.au.

Rowes Carnival of Light Shows

The entire front of the Rowes building will come to life during Carnival with spectacular animations celebrating a Symphony of Spring.

The animation will feature magical garden gnomes with flowers the size of buildings, giant bees, butterflies and lady birds, dancing crepe myrtle trees, thousands of tiny flowers sprouting and blooming and a giant oak tree that grows and delivers dancing gnomes to the party.

The light shows will happen nightly at 6.30pm and 9pm from September 18 to 27 at 58 Russell Street.