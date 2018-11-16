ULP cheapest since March, diesel high

THE cost of unleaded fuel has dropped to its lowest price since February.

RACQ's Fair Fuel price is $1.357, the cheapest since March's average low of $1.261.

RACQ says residents should hold-off filling up if possible, with prices expected to fall further.

The cost of diesel remains high at $1.508 per litre.

RACQ's Fair Fuel Price is based on market data and RACQ research.

It is what RACQ considers to be a fair fuel price for unleaded petrol in the region and provides motorists with an indication of what they should pay for fuel.