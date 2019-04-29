Lotto winner sick of ‘doing nothing’

SHE'S one of the world's most famous lottery winners - but now, Jane Park has revealed a downside to her fortune.

The 23-year-old made headlines back in 2013 after pocketing £1m ($A1.8 million) in the EuroMillions jackpot.

She was just 17 at the time, and the win made her the UK's youngest-ever lottery winner.

Since then, she's never strayed far from the spotlight, amassing tens of thousands of social media followers and splashing her cash on luxury holidays, cars, property and $84,000 on plastic surgery, including a Brazilian butt lift that left her fighting for her life with sepsis.

However, Ms Park, who lives in Edinburgh, Scotland, told her Twitter followers last week she and her friend Chloe were now so "bored" with their flashy lifestyles they were considering getting jobs, with the pair now sick of "doing nothing all day".

Some Twitter users were sympathetic, with follower John Smethurst replying: "Jane I can so believe you are bored, everybody needs something in there life to do and keep there (sic) mind going and active. Have you tried yoga and meditation to relax and maybe this will free your mind and enable you to think of good ideas."

"Open a car wash. Good weather and your (sic) sorted," another posted.

However, others were less than impressed with her predicament.

Philla Morgan said: "After winning a million pounds on the lottery you should have ten jobs running a load of businesses", while Twitter user Paul Thomson suggested a "life swap" for a week, offering for Ms Park to take his taxi for a few days while he enjoyed being "bored".

Jane Park says she's sick of ‘doing nothing all day’. Picture: Twitter @janeparkx

In 2017, Ms Park famously complained her lotto win had "ruined my life", announcing she was considering taking legal action against the UK's National Lottery for negligence.

"I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the lottery, at the least. The current age of 16 is far too young," she told Sunday People at the time.

She said her life was easier before hitting the jackpot when she earned just $A14 an hour as an administration assistant and shared a two-bedroom council flat with her mother.

"I thought (the win) would make it 10 times better, but it's made it 10 times worse," she told the publication.

"I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, 'My life would be so much easier if I hadn't won'."

In that interview, she said her fortune caused "stress" and her life was "empty" save from material items.

The 23-year-old has questioned her ‘purpose’ in life. Picture: Twitter @janeparkx

She also hinted at her current boredom, questioning her "purpose" following the win.

"What is my purpose in life? It's scary how different my life is from my friends. When they say they're stressed about the money they mean their wages are sh*t. There's no one in the same boat as me, no one who really understands. I feel like I'm a 40-year-old," she said.

Earlier this year, Ms Park also raised eyebrows after publicly announcing she would pay one lucky fellow £60k ($A100,000) to be her boyfriend.

She ended up being inundated with 100,000 applications - but was "still single" on Valentine's Day.

