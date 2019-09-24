Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

UK right not to rescue Thomas Cook: PM

24th Sep 2019 9:19 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government is right not to bail out tour company Thomas Cook, arguing that travel firms should do more to ensure they don't collapse.

The 178-year-old tour operator ceased trading on Monday after failing to secure STG200 million ($A368 million) in rescue funding.

Johnson said the government would help repatriate 150,000 stranded British travellers. But he said bailing out the company would have established "a moral hazard" because other firms might later expect the same treatment.

Johnson said, "We need to look at ways in which tour operators one way or another can protect themselves from such bankruptcies in future."

"One is driven to reflect on whether the directors of these companies are properly incentivised to sort such matters out."

More Stories

Show More
bailout boris johnson business failure thomas cook

Top Stories

    Developer splashes $11m on prestigious 34ha site

    premium_icon Developer splashes $11m on prestigious 34ha site

    Business The site, in SEQ's fastest growing corridor, has an approval for a masterplanned community of 426 lots.

    Motorcyclist hospitalised after kangaroo crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist hospitalised after kangaroo crash

    News Motorcyclist hospitalised after kangaroo crash

    IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Growth, flooding among draft Planning Scheme concerns

    premium_icon Growth, flooding among draft Planning Scheme concerns

    Council News Ipswich's new draft Planning Scheme is starting to take shape.