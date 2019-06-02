UK crisis plays out here

THE United Kingdom is in crisis. Its debt is spiralling and unemployment is on the rise. The fragile Tory cabinet is at breaking point and the prime minister is under great pressure. Sound familiar?

This of course has nothing to do with Brexit in the UK or Teresa May's resignation announcement recently. The crisis being discussed here revolves around the mythical Jim Hacker of Yes Prime Minister series fame.

It is the next performance by Ipswich Musical Theatre Company at their annual theatre restaurant of the show Yes Prime Minister.

The plot sees the UK in crisis with spiralling debt and unemployment on the rise and the fragile coalition cabinet, led by Prime Minister Jim Hacker at breaking point. Salvation may exist by a complex pipeline deal with the oil-rich country of Kumranistan entitling the government to a multi-trillion pound loan.

But of course things go off the rails when the Kumranistan foreign secretary makes shocking requests of the PM's private secretary that raises moral considerations that collide with the economic future of the nation.

Performances at the Old Ipswich Court House will be staged on Friday and Saturday June 14, 15, 21 and 22 starting at 6.30pm and Sunday, June 23 starting at 5.30pm. Tickets are $45 for a three-course dinner. Book with Ken on 0419786407.

The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company, a community-based theatre organisation has become well known throughout Ipswich for its outstanding performances.

Already this year they have performed Ladies in Black to sell-out audiences. This was the first time an amateur theatre company had been given the rights to stage the play. so According to one reviewer "IMTC's Ladies in Black was an evening of elegant simplicity. Its emphasis on the cohesion between sets, costumes, and design was extremely well executed and it will be interesting to see what other magic can be created in the Old Courthouse in 2020".

But Ipswich you don't have to wait until 2020 because in September IMTC's major production is Mamma Mia.

Set in the Greek islands with incredible songs of ABBA Mamma Mia tells the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three charismatic, good looking men from her mother's past back to the island they visited 20 years ago. The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship.

Mamma Mia will sell out quickly. Don't delay, book now through the Ipswich Civic Centre Booking office.