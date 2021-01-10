Ugly scenes as fans booted from SCG Test

Aussies takes control over India at the SCG

Six fans have been escorted from their seats and away for police questioning after more ugly allegations of abuse of Indian players at the SCG.

Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes as police, SCG security and even members of both teams worked to try and identify the culprits after a complaint was made to umpires by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Getty images captured photos of an additional man sitting in the same group who appeared to flee the scene before police arrived.

Those photos have been passed on to investigators.

The incident is now the third day running where Indian players have accused spectators of racial abuse, casting a shadow over the entire Test.

Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have claimed they were targeted by racial abuse on days two and three of the Test, a matter which has been investigated by the ICC.

Siraj was again fielding in the deep when he stopped play and made a complaint.

Police escorted away four men, before removing an additional two.

They were taken away for questioning.

Mohammad Siraj points out fans in the SCG crowd.

Australian captain Tim Paine was so invested in getting to the bottom of who was responsible for the alleged comments that he appeared to start marching towards the fence himself in his batting gear, before being called back.

Moises Henriques, Australia's sub fielder, also walked over to the area in a sign of solidarity between the two teams that racism and abuse of any kind is unacceptable.

The fact the SCG now falls under the banner of Venues NSW means culprits could be banned from all sporting stadiums across the state.

Those responsible face punishment under SCG, Cricket Australia and ICC protocols.

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane took the complaint of Siraj to the umpires and swift action was taken.

It's an embarrassing look for Australian cricket that an entire match should be held up for abuse of visiting players.

Take Test cricket off Sydney for 12 months if this happens again. #AUSvIND — Paul Montgomery (@m0nty) January 10, 2021

So disappointed with a very small part of the SCG fans, totally embarrassed. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 10, 2021

Shocking scenes... the look on Mohammad Siraj’s face is heartbreaking #AUSvIND — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) January 10, 2021

Mohammed Siraj’s father died from a lung condition in November. Siraj missed the funeral to stay on this tour and broke through for a Test debut on Boxing Day. A monumental sacrifice, and it would be so disappointing to have that achievement soured by racism at the SCG. #AUSvIND — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) January 10, 2021



Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, said anyone who sought to vilify and/or harass had no place in Australian cricket.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," Carroll said.

"If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW's Chief Executive, said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation.

"At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment," Mather said.

"We are taking this extremely seriously.

"If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our Act."

