The driver crashed in Saltwater Promenade in Point Cook on Tuesday morning. Picture: Facebook/Wyndham TV
Ugly moment cops allegedly spat on

by Jack Paynter
19th May 2021 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:23 PM
Ugly footage has emerged of the moment a driver allegedly punched and spat at police officers in Melbourne.

Paramedics were treating the 20-year-old man after he crashed into the front yard of a building in Point Cook early on Tuesday morning when police said he became aggressive.

In the video, captured by Wyndham TV and uploaded to Facebook, the driver allegedly lashes out at a police officer while they try to calm him down at the front of the ambulance.

The man, dressed in a white blanket commonly given by paramedics to their patients, then becomes involved in a wrestle with one of the officers in the gutter.

The driver allegedly punched and spat at police officers after crashing his car in Point Cook. Picture: Facebook/Wyndham TV
It took three officers to restrain him. Picture: Facebook/Wyndham TV
It takes three officers about 30 seconds to pin him to the ground and restrain him.

Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson alleged the driver punched a constable and spat in a sergeant’s eye during the arrest.

The incident began when police in Geelong attempted to intercept a red Holden sedan that was allegedly spotted doing burnouts in front of Corio police station about 3.45am on Tuesday.

The driver became aggressive while being treated by paramedics after crashing into trees. Picture: Facebook/Wyndham TV
Police said the driver sped off before crashing into several trees in Saltwater Promenade in Point Cook about 5.20am.

He was arrested after the alleged assault of the officers and taken away for questioning.

The Point Cook man has been hit with 13 charges, including assaulting police, resisting arrest, careless driving, driving in a manner dangerous, failing to have proper control of a motor vehicle and failing to stop a vehicle on police request.

He was bailed to face Werribee Magistrates’ Court on December 14.

