Ugly issue haunts Eagles with victory in sight

AUSSIE RULES: Even against a premiership-winning opponent, the Ipswich Eagles should have won.

Last season's inconsistency problem reared its ugly head in Ipswich's opening clash of the revamped QFA Division 2 North season.

Ipswich led former Division 2 premiers Park Ridge with seconds remaining before the home side snapped a last-gasp goal to win 85-82.

As they had a number of times last season, the Eagles led 33-15 at quarter time and won the final term.

However, it was a crucial drop in pressure in the second and third quarters that ultimately brought the Eagles unstuck.

"It's the same issue we had for the last 12 months - inconsistency and work rate,'' Eagles head coach Kym Mansell said keen to resolve the problem.

"We never lose first quarters. It has to click.''

While he was missing some key players for the season-opener, Mansell said that was no excuse as he has the roster to match the top teams.

He said another bad habit was his players looking for the full forward all the time instead of using everyone with attacking options, even on the small Park Ridge State High School grounds.

Hayden Carthew-Zimmer was Ipswich's top goal-getter with four on Saturday.

Newcomer Tyler Hall booted two goals before being switched to different roles.

A positive for the Eagles was the Reserve Grade team's 89-77 victory in the earlier game.

"They were outstanding,'' Mansell said, looking to promote some of the players to his top side.

Mansell hopes to have a full strength side for his team's next match away at Gympie this weekend - as long as the game proceeds with widespread concern over the coronavirus.

State of play

QFA Division 2 North: Park Ridge 13.7-85 def Ipswich Eagles 12.10.82 at Park Ridge.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 14.5-89 def Park Ridge 11.11-77.

David Lems