UFO spotted 'darting around the sky' near Toowoomba

A white globe was spotted 'zipping around the sky' near Lake Perseverance on October 26.

THE truth is out there, or so a video posted to Facebook appears to reveal.

In a series of photos, edited to appear as a video, posted to Solar Sonic Solutions business Facebook page, a white, circular light can be seen in different locations around Lake Perseverance, near Toowoomba.

"We aren't sure what it was, but it's definitely on our strange and unusual list," a spokesperson for Solar Sonic Solutions said.

"On Friday (October 26) a truck driver named Garry was travelling over the Lake Perseverance bridge when he noticed a blinding light hovering and darting around in the air.

"Garry pulled his truck over and took out his mobile snapping some photos.

"Due to the bright light moving around unpredictably, it was hard to take the photos but Garry managed to snap three decent quality photos before the strange ball of light shot off up into the sky."

The ball of light then disappeared.

"Is this a UFO, or some strange bright ball of energy. It definitely wasn't a drone or aircraft," the spokesperson said.

"Garry isn't sure what the ball of light was, but it's like nothing Garry has ever seen before. It was bright and strange enough for him to want to pull his truck over and attempt to capture the moment on his mobile phone."

Several commenters on the Facebook post reported seeing the light several times in the past.

Daleks, Klingons, Wookiees and Predators have been contacted to see whether they were conducting any flybys on October 26.

What do you think? Was it an alien? Let us know in the comments below.