Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

UFO sighted over Cairns
Offbeat

Video: Australian scientist sites UFO

by Pete Martinelli
10th May 2018 3:09 PM

DO YOU want to believe? If you were staring at the Trinity Park night sky in Cairns a couple months ago, you may just say yes.

Trinity Park local and geologist Adam Murfet was filming intense storm activity when his camera picked up what could be described as, well, an unidentified flying object.

"It was at the end of a lightning storm, and I saw this light up in the sky," Mr Murfet said.

"There as no lightning going on at the time."

Filmed with Mr Murfet's camera, the small object hovers, zips around erratically and seems to vanish before reappearing.

 

Adam Murfet captured this video of what he believes is a UFO over Trinity Park in Cairns.
Adam Murfet captured this video of what he believes is a UFO over Trinity Park in Cairns.

OTHER UFO SIGHTINGS IN CAIRNS

"It shot up and just vanished," he said

The then pitch black sky re ignites with lightning almost immediately after the light disappeared.

The possibility of little green men in our skies has Mr Murfet considering starting a Northern Beaches UFO watchers group.

"I have never really created one before, but I thought we could get a group together to see what we could see."

He has sent the footage to the American non - profit Mutual UFO Network for consideration.

"I have always been fascinated by UFOs but this is the first time I have seen one," Mr Murfet said.

cairns sighting ufo

Top Stories

    Push for new State Government powers to sack dodgy mayors

    premium_icon Push for new State Government powers to sack dodgy mayors

    Politics STATE Parliament will next week be asked to green light new powers to allow for councillors and mayors to be sacked if it is in the public interest/

    • 10th May 2018 3:19 PM
    OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    premium_icon OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    Opinion It's hard to know a better way forward

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    Weather BoM tips early winter with first blast of winter arriving early

    Nitro Funny Cars to light up Willowbank Raceway

    Nitro Funny Cars to light up Willowbank Raceway

    Motor Sports Top line-up of nitro-burning action

    Local Partners