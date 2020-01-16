Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Whittaker looks dejected after defeat against Israel Adesanya. Pic: AAP
Robert Whittaker looks dejected after defeat against Israel Adesanya. Pic: AAP
eXtra

UFC shock as Whittaker withdraws

by Nick Campton
16th Jan 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Robert Whittaker's quest to regain UFC gold has been delayed, with the former middleweight champion forced to withdraw from his planned bout with Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 due to personal reasons.

Whittaker, Australia's first UFC champion, was due to face the hard-hitting Cannonier in Las Vegas on March 8 (AEST), but will now be forced to wait before he attempts another run at the title.

"Apologies to all my friends and supporters but unfortunately I won't be competing on the UFC 248 fight card," Whittaker said.

Watch UFC 248 Pre-Fight Show & Prelim Fights on KAYO. Full Card on MAIN EVENT. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Rob Whittaker has had to put his run at the middleweight belt on ice. Pic: AAP
Rob Whittaker has had to put his run at the middleweight belt on ice. Pic: AAP

 

"There are a few other things going on in my life that I need to give priority to sort out, so I have to change my plans.

"But I'll be back soon, bigger and better than ever. Sorry Jared … I'll see you down the track."

Whittaker remains the No.1 contender at middleweight, according to the UFC's ranking system.

The 29-year-old lost his crown to New Zealand's Israel Adesanya last October, suffering his first defeat in over five years.

Cannonier may remain on the card, which may be headlined by Adesanya's first title defence.

Yoel Romero, who Whittaker defeated twice in two classic encounters, is in line for another shot at the belt, but the bout is yet to be confirmed.

 

Whittaker in action against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in Melbourne last year. Pic: AAP
Whittaker in action against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in Melbourne last year. Pic: AAP

More Stories

Show More
jared cannonier mma robert whittaker ufc ufc 248

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        premium_icon Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        News Christine Watson wasn’t expecting guests at her semi-rural home. But the excuse the unwanted visitors gave her had Christine reaching for the phone.

        Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        premium_icon Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        News At the core of the case was whether councillors were considered Ipswich City...

        How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        premium_icon How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        News Ipswich soldiers have delivered fresh drinking water to the Kangaroo Island...

        Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        premium_icon Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        Weather Wet weather is predicted for the coming days.