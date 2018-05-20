‘Oh my God’: Savage KO stuns UFC

GABRIEL Benitez took just 40 seconds to put Humberto Bandenay to sleep in their featherweight clash at UFC Chile on Sunday (AEST).

Bandenay locked in an armbar after Benitez dropped him but he didn't stay on the ground for long. Benitez picked the Peruvian up and slammed him before landing a couple of punches and Bandenay was out for the count.

Oh my god. This fight lasted 40 seconds. Benitez clips Bandenay and it looked like he might finish with some ground and pound. Bandenay then almost secures an armbar. Benitez then picks him up, slams him and hits a hammer fist. Bandenay out cold. INSANE!!! #UFCChile — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 20, 2018

That was violent. Really violent. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 20, 2018

That was savage. Gabriel Benitez. Wow. #UFCChile — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 20, 2018

PUELLES SENDS FIGHT WORLD INTO MELTDOWN

CLAUDIO Puelles sent the UFC world into meltdown with a freakish comeback win over Felipe Silva in Santiago.

The Peruvian came back from the dead to secure a miraculous victory by submission.

Silva pummelled Puelles for almost the entirety of the fight - which went deep into the third round - before Puelles turned the tables on his Brazilian foe.

Silva opened with more intent, landing some hammerfists but he also escaped from a couple of takedown attempts early in the first round.

It was all Silva from the start of the second, landing leg kicks and punches that were taking their toll on Puelles. Puelles wanted to take the fight to the ground but Silva was all about staying on his feet as he did plenty of damage.

The Brazilian pounced when he floored Puelles late in the second but the exhausted 22-year-old managed to roll away and live to fight another day.

Puelles was aggressive as the third got underway but he quickly resumed normal service as Silva's punching bag. A brutal right hand from the 34-year-old sent Puelles crashing to the ground and it looked like only a matter of time before the fight ended as he fought desperately to avoid being submitted.

He found himself in bottom position on his back on the canvas and Silva must surely have been dreaming of raising his arm in triumph in front of the South American crowd.

But then things went off script.

Puelles pulled something out of nothing when he locked in a kneebar that put Silva in a world of pain. He couldn't stand it and tapped out, giving "El Nino" one of the most remarkable comeback victories in UFC history.

"That is one of the greatest comebacks I have ever seen. I thought this kid was done," one commentator said.

To put the stunning reversal in perspective, Silva landed 103 total strikes to Puelles' 16, and 70 significant strikes to 16.

With a -54 significant strike deficit, Claudio Puelles has pulled off the greatest statistical comeback in UFC lightweight history. #UFCChile — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) May 19, 2018

NO WAY!!! COMEBACK OF THE YEAR? — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 19, 2018

RESULTS

Claudio Puelles defeated Felipe Silva via submission (R3, 2:23)

Frankie Saenz defeated Henry Briones via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Enrique Barzola defeated Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 30-27)

Gabriel Benitez defeated Humberto Bandenay via KO (R1, 0:39)