Uber Eats takes big bite but it's integral for business

BRASSALL Seafood and Takeaway owner Sam Hassan knows first hand how the ability for customers to get food with a few taps of a screen has changed the industry.

His business has been partnered with Uber Eats for six months.

Mr Hassan said he had tried setting up his own delivery service on several occasions in the past but it hadn't been successful.

He said the 35 per cent cut from each order taken by Uber Eats was "basically everything" in terms of profit but it was an important way to keep the business' name in front of customer's faces.

"In a way it's beneficial (but) profitable I don't know?" he said.

"I get to keep my customers because the market is changing nowadays. It's become more popular.

"Things are presented in a very different and convenient platform for people to reach their food so I have to jump in to feel a part of that.

"The positive side is I'm still reaching my customers and my name is out there and it's just about trying to support my business in a different way... it's more of an advertisement."

Mr Hassan, who has owned the store for eight years, said the best way for people to support local business was to buy directly from them but understood how convenient the app was for hungry people living busy lives.

"I try to get people back in the store, I have to make money in other ways," he said.

"I wish they would bring (the cut Uber Eats takes) down.

"Business is changing now, it's different from three or five years ago. It's right there in front of them, it's just a push of the button."

He said customers were using the app no matter how small the order may be as convenience seemed to become more of a priority.

"Some people just order a bottle of coke, or $3 chips and they're happy to pay (the delivery fee)," he said.

"I've seen that happen a lot. It's just so convenient. So many people are using it now."