Passenger's Uber drug story doesn't bear weight

A TEENAGER busted with a drug utensil told officers he found the digital scales while sitting in the back seat of a taxi.

When police searched the home of Uber passenger Brayden Wilks he declared the set of scales as being a drug utensil.

Wilks, 18, pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a drug utensil on March 22.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police went to Wilks' house at 8.30am. "He declared a set of digital scales on a shelf, saying he found them the previous night in the back seat of an Uber he used," Sgt Colston said. "Remnants of cannabis was found on the scales."

Wilks was fined $250.