Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Passenger's Uber drug story doesn't bear weight

Ross Irby
by
19th Apr 2018 2:53 PM

A TEENAGER busted with a drug utensil told officers he found the digital scales while sitting in the back seat of a taxi.

When police searched the home of Uber passenger Brayden Wilks he declared the set of scales as being a drug utensil.

Wilks, 18, pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a drug utensil on March 22.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police went to Wilks' house at 8.30am. "He declared a set of digital scales on a shelf, saying he found them the previous night in the back seat of an Uber he used," Sgt Colston said. "Remnants of cannabis was found on the scales."

Wilks was fined $250.

drug utensils ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Why weren't we consulted?': Man's distress over recycling

    'Why weren't we consulted?': Man's distress over recycling

    Environment Ipswich resident Bill Redman would have happily paid a few extra dollars to stop recycling waste going to landfill. How about you? Click here to take our poll.

    • 19th Apr 2018 1:40 PM
    Seven major Ipswich Mwy intersections to get traffic lights

    Seven major Ipswich Mwy intersections to get traffic lights

    News The new signals will be operational from May

    REVEALED: Fast food outlets, child care centre for suburb

    REVEALED: Fast food outlets, child care centre for suburb

    Business Plans also include a grocery store, car wash and service station

    • 19th Apr 2018 3:02 PM
    Reader puzzled over planning mess

    Reader puzzled over planning mess

    Letters to the Editor Council and the State Government should come clean

    • 19th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners