Uber driver charged with two counts of rape

AN UBER driver has been issued with another count of rape after being charged with raping a teenage girl in Ipswich in late 2015.

Police believe there could be even more victims and are calling for them to come forward.

Detectives from the Brisbane Inner West Child Protection and Investigation Unit have laid additional charges following investigations into the alleged rape of women using a ride sharing service in the Brisbane and Ipswich areas.

Police will allege around 11.30pm on September 4, 2015, a teenage woman was raped while using the ride sharing service in Ipswich.

A 47-year-old man who was charged earlier this month as part of ongoing investigations has been charged with additional offences of one count each of rape and deprivation of liberty.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 31.

Detectives believe there could be other victims and are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have been assaulted in similar circumstances to report the matter to police.