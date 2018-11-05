Uber driver assaulted over KFC ban

UBER ASSAULT: Michael Phillips, 27, a tradie, leaves Ipswich Courthouse on parole after pleading guilty to assaulting a female Uber driver in a dispute over KFC and smokes.

A BOOZED-up Uber rider got stroppy when the driver refused to let him and his dad eat KFC inside her car.

Then when she said no when the men tried to smoke a ciggie, he threatened to kill her and shook her while she drove.

A few months later the tradie was busted drink driving more than five times the legal alcohol limit - a reading of .273. Michael Glenn Phillips, 27, from Springfield, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assaulting the Uber driver at Parkridge on November 24, 2017; and driving under the influence of alcohol (.273) at Springfield on June 9.

Prosecutor senior constable Narelle Krushka said police were called to Springfield about a suspected drink driver in a Mitsubishi Triton ute.

But when police attempted to locate him he fled from the ute into a unit complex.

He was located and arrested and later tested positive with the high alcohol content.

Constable Krushka said Phillips told officers he'd been drinking beers at his mother's and had 12 stubbies and other drinks before driving to a bottle shop.

In his other offence a female Uber driver was called to pick up a passenger named "Mick" from a KFC store at 6.40pm.

He sat in the front and another man (allegedly his father) in the back seat.

Constable Krushka said that when she told him not to eat food in the car "Mick said what the f---? I can't eat. Leave us c---s alone". The two men then got cigarettes out but when the driver said no smoking, he yelled, "It won't f---en kill you. I'll kill you". He then grabbed her shoulders and shook her while she drove at 60km/h.

This caused her pain as a result of an existing nerve injury in her neck.

Phillips verbally abused her again then used his elbow into her neck.

He told her to pull over and (when they got out) she drove away because she was fearful.

Constable Krushka said Mick was identified by his Uber booking as Michael Phillips.

Phillips was sentenced to six months' jail with immediate release to parole.

A two-month suspended sentence (imposed previously on another matter) was activated but with immediate parole.

Fined $2000, Phillips was disqualified from driving for 21 months.