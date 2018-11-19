U-turn, failing to give way gets attention of police crew

ALLEGEDLY pulling out in front of a police car landed a Lowood man in court on drug charges.

Police said the 28-year-old came to the wrong sort of attention on Lindemann's Rd at Lowood recently when he failed to give way and was pulled over.

Lowood officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the man would face Ipswich Magistrates Court accused of multiple drug offences and has been remanded in custody.

Also in the Lowood area, a man caught performing an illegal u-turn at the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Seminary Rd was subsequently breath tested and allegedly went over the limit.

Police said the 41-year-old from Chermside was also charged with driving while unlicensed.

Snr Sgt Peel appealed to motorists to drive responsibly and warned police would continue to be out in force.