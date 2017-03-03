How car tyres can help cancer research

BRIDGESTONE Select Springfield Central is digging deep for people with blood cancer and their loved ones by donating $2 from every tyre sold over three days in March to the Leukaemia Foundation.

The tyre offer will run from March 15 to 17 as part of Bridgestone's fundraising for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

With the support of communities across Australia, the tyre offer raised $44,000 for the World's Greatest Shave in 2016 and helped fund patient transport vehicles, research and patient accommodation.

