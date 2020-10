FIRE crews are working to control a blaze that has started among a pile of tyres east of Ipswich today.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said two crews responded to a call from Chum St at New Chum about 1pm.

They arrived to find a large amount of tyres on fire and spreading black smoke across the nearby Cunningham Hwy.

The fire was contained by 1.25pm and crews remain on scene, along with police.