WAYNE'S WICKET

TODAY opens the last weekend of the season with a lot of cricket to be played to determine the premiers.

Going through the results so far, Centrals are ahead of Brothers by 201 runs with seven wickets in hand in first division.

Centrals were sent in and struggling at 5/70 before a good stand between Tim Weber (22) and Matt Guest (26) steadied the ship. Both were dismissed in back-to-back balls to put Brothers back on top at 7/118.

However, the Kookaburras saviour again was wicketkeeper David Tyler with a hard-hitting 76, his highest score of the season. He found support from fast bowlers Rhys O'Sullivan (24), Mick Abbott (10) and Geoff Klease (26 not out) as Centrals put on 136 for the last three wickets.

Tyler now has 293 runs for the season at an average of 36.9.

Together with his keeping where he stands up to the stumps to the fast bowlers, Tyler puts a lot of pressure on the opposition teams with bat and gloves. He is the standout keeper in this competition.

Brothers finally dismissed the Kookaburras for 254. Captain David Richardson snared 4/106 from 31 overs while Chris Smith took 3/41 off 14 overs.

A returned catch by O'Sullivan was Richardson's 600th wicket for the Brothers club, to go with his 60 for Centrals between 1999 and 2001.

In reply, Brothers were poleaxed to be 8/61 at one stage.

Their much vaunted batting line could not find an answer to the accuracy of O'Sullivan (3/26), Abbott (2/16) and Klease (2/29) as they put on a fast bowling clinic.

Allrounder Cameron Wood, who has been in great form all season with the bat (309 at 25.75) was the shining light again with 32.

With the help of veteran fast bowler Mark Sharrad (29 not out), Brothers scrapped their way to a competitive 129 to give Brothers a glimmer of hope.

Matt Guest (3/26) wrapped up the tail to leave Brothers 125 runs behind.

At 3/76 in their second innings, Centrals are in that twilight zone where they are comfortable. But if they are not careful, they could easily be bowled out for a total that is gettable with the time remaining.

Brothers will have to chase a near record score to win the title.

In 1992/93, Brothers chased down Waysiders' 315 with two balls left.

The previous season, Warwick Road Sports chased down 263 against Brothers and won with three balls to spare after four days of hard fought cricket.

These are the two highest successful run chases in finals in Ipswich cricketing history.

Brothers are entering the match on the back of two games of 300 plus scores so will justifiably feel confident of chasing down whatever total Centrals set them.

Brothers will also try to rekindle memories of the 2012/13 decider against Laidley where they chased down 202 on that occasion with seven wickets to spare.

Although five of that team are playing in today's decider, chasing a big total in the fourth innings to win a premiership is not an easy task.

Fassifern in box seat

FASSIFERN are in a commanding position in the 2nd Division final against an unlucky South East Redbacks.

All play has so far been washed out after the covers on Marsden No.1 (Ray Walker Oval) came off in last Friday's big thunderstorm.

This means the Redbacks only have two days to secure an outright over Fassifern.

In 3rd Division, the Marburg/Mt Crosby Thunder Ducks have put in a strong showing against minor premiers Laidley District but only lead one nil thanks to last Sunday's thunderstorm washing out play.

In the first match of the grand final series, Laidley made a competitive 6/158 in 34 overs with young Corey Jackwitz scoring a brisk 66. Ducks captain Brent Gill snared 3/30.

In reply, Dan Hewitt was the star again with 90 as Ducks won with 37 balls to spare and four wickets. Kris Meehan bowled well to take 3/24 as he triggered a late game collapse.

In the second game, opener James Wilson made 49. Damien Wilson (29) assisted him in important 63 run partnership in the middle order to get the Bluedogs back on track after they lost three early wickets.

Late innings hitting by Meehan (31) pushed Laidley up to 8/181. Anthony Trimboli (3/29) was best with the ball as wickets were shared around.

In reply, Thunder had only faced 11 overs in scoring 1/69 before the thunderstorm hit.

There needs to be 20 overs bowled in the second innings to constitute a match.

This means it's a winner-take-all match today.

If it rains, and it is drawn, Ducks will win the title as they lead the series 1-0. If Laidley square the series, they will take the title as they were minor premier and need to be beaten.

Northsiders have already taken out the 4th division title after two great batting displays.

In the first game, reduced to 30 overs, they laid into the Fassifern attack to rack up 6/205. Nick Drain smashed 73 with veteran Marko Turkalj scored 33 in the late overs. Young Cole Grimsey (2/24) and veteran Glen Grimsey (2/29) were standouts for the Bushrangers.

Chasing such a big total, Fassifern crumbled to be 4/10 off seven overs, eventually mustering 5/119 with Paul Newlove making a well compiled 53 not out and captain Jason Grimsey 34. Shawn McDowell (5/3/6/3) caused the mayhem early.

In the second game, Tigers captain Jim Johnston led from the front with 115. With opening partner Drain (66) they took the game away from the Bushrangers with a partnership of 158.

Northsiders smashed 3/271 in their 40 overs with Ash Brown in his last game scoring 44 not out. He followed up with figures of 5/4/2/1 with the ball to retire in style.

Fassifern replied with 4/68 in 17 overs with a pair of 23s to father and son combo of Graham and Lachlan Andrews.

The match was drawn, so Northsiders won the title as they couldn't be beaten as minor premiers.