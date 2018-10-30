Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

30th Oct 2018 10:46 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has pelvic injuries after being run over by a car in her family's driveway west of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the home at Gailes about 8pm on Monday after receiving reports the toddler had gone under the car.

She was taken to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while her heavily pregnant mother, who was also injured during the incident, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

driveway accident editors picks ipswich toddler

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Look inside Brookwater's three-storey luxury home

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Look inside Brookwater's three-storey luxury home

    Property PS Designer Homes takes out over $551,000 category

    Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    premium_icon Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    Council News Brisbane's Graham Quirk revealed why Ipswich had to be included

    • 30th Oct 2018 10:31 AM
    Police warning to Redbank and Goodna residents

    Police warning to Redbank and Goodna residents

    Crime How to make sure you're not targeted

    Revealed: Racing’s secret weapon in funding feud

    premium_icon Revealed: Racing’s secret weapon in funding feud

    Opinion The personal intervention of a high-profile racing identity helped.

    Local Partners