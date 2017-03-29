31°
News

Two youths charged over spate of taxi driver robberies

Andrew Korner
| 29th Mar 2017 10:31 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH detectives have charged two teenagers over an alleged spate of armed robberies and attempted robberies on taxi drivers over the past few weeks.

The Criminal Investigation Branch was called in following a series of incidents in which taxi drivers were called to addresses in the Goodna, Redbank Plains and Collingwood Park areas, before being confronted by a man armed with a knife.

Police have laid charges relating to seven offences allegedly committed on various dates starting from February 28.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with seven counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, while an 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to three of the alleged offences.

Both will face Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich cib ipswich crime robbery

Hundreds sign formal petition for new high school

Hundreds sign formal petition for new high school

The State Government says enrolment numbers in the area do not support the community's calls.

Highway down to single lane after tanker rollover

Police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old man near Chinchilla.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible

Simon and Alene going from strength to strength

Simon opens up about his feelings to Alene on Married At First Sight.

THERE'S still hope for a happily ever after thanks to Ipswich groom.

Displays keep Amberley crews busy

Flight Lieutenants Rob Cousland (pilot) and Tim Middlemiss (WSO) are the RAAF Display Team, flying an F/A-18-F Super Hornet.

RAAF Amberley busy putting on shows

Local Partners

Experts called in to secure Savages Crossing bridge

Specialised bridge experts are being called in to repair the degrading timber girders on Savages Crossing Bridge at Fernvale.

Doggy day care a pooch's palace

PUPPY LOVE: Hounds Hangout owner Whitney Burgess, pictured with Astro, is getting ready for the Blacksoil business' grand opening on Saturday.

Ipswich dog care, grooming and training facility childcare for pets

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Food, wine, stalls and markets set for Arts in the Olives

Painting workshop at Arts inthe Olives

Popular festival to star on Mother’s Day

Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.

Three-hour event at the library

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with a new album.

Simon and Alene going from strength to strength

Simon opens up about his feelings to Alene on Married At First Sight.

THERE'S still hope for a happily ever after thanks to Ipswich groom.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

'I didn't know how to sing'

BACK IN THE SWICH: James Reyne will perform at the Racehorse Hotel this Friday.

Reyne's rise to icon status

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

“Mountain Splendour”

2/99 Dawson Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Located in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Great Dividing Range, this 200 acres (subject to a boundary re-alignment) of fertile country is available...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!