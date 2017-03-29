Two youths charged over spate of taxi driver robberies

IPSWICH detectives have charged two teenagers over an alleged spate of armed robberies and attempted robberies on taxi drivers over the past few weeks.

The Criminal Investigation Branch was called in following a series of incidents in which taxi drivers were called to addresses in the Goodna, Redbank Plains and Collingwood Park areas, before being confronted by a man armed with a knife.

Police have laid charges relating to seven offences allegedly committed on various dates starting from February 28.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with seven counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, while an 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to three of the alleged offences.

Both will face Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.