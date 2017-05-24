28°
News

Two young children injured in separate accidents

Anna Hartley
| 24th May 2017 7:13 AM

TWO children have been injured, one seriously, after two separate accidents in the last 24 hours.

A young boy was rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his neck after a quad bike incident at a residence on Pine Mountain.

Paramedics were called to the Stokes Rd property shortly after 4pm yesterday and assessed two children under the age of 12.

One was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with serious with neck wound, Queensland Ambulance reports.

A young girl was also injured and taken to hospital when she was burned by hot water overnight.

She was also transported to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition with boiling water burns to her upper legs at a home in Kents Lagoon, near Kalbar, just before 7pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  accident ambulance service children imjury ipswich qas

